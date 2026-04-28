TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. Earns Bronze Stevie Recognition in the American Business Awards

Chicago, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. is proud to announce it has received a Bronze Award in the 2026 Stevie American Business Awards for Achievement in Employee Wellbeing Programs, recognizing its comprehensive and innovative approach to employee wellness. Winners will be honored at the 24th Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday, June 9, in New York City.

“Receiving the Bronze Award in the 2026 American Business Awards is a meaningful recognition of TAWANI’s commitment to employee wellbeing,” said TAWANI Enterprises Chief Human Resources Officer, Nicole Pettis. “Our goal has always been to build a workplace where wellness is not an added benefit, but a core part of how we support our team every day. From dedicated self-care time to ongoing wellness programming and resources, we are proud to invest in our employees’ overall health and quality of life.”

TAWANI offers a robust employee wellbeing program that includes a monthly eight-hour self-care day in addition to regular PTO, giving staff dedicated time to focus on their mental, physical, or emotional health without guilt or pressure. The company also fosters a culture of connection and activity through friendly step competitions, group walks when weather permits, and company-wide fitness days. Employees benefit from monthly wellness workshops covering topics such as mental health awareness, thyroid health, cancer education, stress management, sleep wellness, and preventative care, along with a wellness newsletter that provides resources, tips, and program updates.

Beyond programming, TAWANI supports holistic employee wellbeing through practical benefits and engaging workplace initiatives. Employees receive a preloaded Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) card to help cover eligible medical expenses, as well as a wellness reimbursement program offering up to $400 annually for fitness and wellness-related purchases. The HR team also encourages balance and connection through creative break-time activities such as arts and crafts, games, and social lunches, along with weekly catered meals that help reduce stress and strengthen workplace community.

The Stevie Awards are presented through eight programs, including The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, and several regional and industry-specific competitions. Receiving more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in over 70 countries, the Stevie Awards recognize excellence in the workplace and honor organizations and individuals demonstrating outstanding achievement across industries worldwide.

To learn more about TAWANI Enterprises, please visit the website. Also, explore the full list of 2026 Stevie Award winners.

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About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises has a private equity portfolio of startup and mature innovative companies in various industries; and not-for-profit interests. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center and Aurum Trading a rare coin and precious metals dealer. All investments, for profit and not-for-profit, are based on TAWANI’s mission to create opportunities for growth and knowledge and to create things of shared value to be enjoyed by citizens into the future. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com

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