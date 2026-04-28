U.S. Navy Band ‘Cruisers’ to Perform Free Concerts in CT, PA, and DE

FREE CONCERTS - U.S. NAVY’S PREMIER POPULAR MUSIC GROUP

 | Source: United States Navy Band United States Navy Band

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Navy Band “Cruisers” popular music group will perform a series of free concerts in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The performances are part of a Northeastern concert series and are free and open to the public. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit the band’s performance calendar at: https://www.navyband.navy.mil/events 

Audiences can hear the Cruisers: 

  • May 2 at 6 p.m., Mill Pond Park Summer Concert Series, 123 Garfield St., Newington, Connecticut 
  • May 3 at 2 p.m., Nay Aug Park Summer Concert Series, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, Pennsylvania 
  • May 4 at 7 p.m., Downingtown East High School, 50 Devon Drive, Exton, Pennsylvania 
  • May 5 at 11 a.m., Wilmington VA Hospital outdoor pavilion, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, Delaware 

Cruisers concerts are family-friendly events, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. Audiences can expect to hear Top 40s tunes from the 60s to today, including music by Chicago, Chaka Khan, James Brown and 2026 Top 10 selections. 

As the Navy’s premier popular music group, the Cruisers feature nine of the Navy's most dynamic performers. Formed in 1999, the group takes its name from the Navy's versatile, flexible, multi-missioned ship – the Cruiser – and the band lives up to its namesake. With the capability of playing a variety of musical genres ranging from jazz standards, rhythm & blues, classic rock, adult contemporary and pop, as well as original material, this elite group has engaged and excited audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and abroad with world-class musicianship and high energy, fun-filled performances. 

Quick Facts 

● The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world. 

● The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. 

● There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group. 

● Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees. 

Links  

Press Kit 

About the Cruisers 

U.S. Navy Band  

U.S. Navy 

Social Media  

Facebook 

Instagram 

YouTube 

Interviews  

Contact the Navy Band Public Affairs office to arrange interviews. 

Television performances are also available, depending on operational commitments. 

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Navy Band Cruisers rock Coca Cola 600

                        

                
            

        

    








    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 