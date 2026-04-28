U.S. Navy Band ‘Cruisers’ to Perform Free Concerts in CT, PA, and DE

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Navy Band “Cruisers” popular music group will perform a series of free concerts in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The performances are part of a Northeastern concert series and are free and open to the public. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit the band’s performance calendar at: https://www.navyband.navy.mil/events

Audiences can hear the Cruisers:

May 2 at 6 p.m., Mill Pond Park Summer Concert Series, 123 Garfield St., Newington, Connecticut

May 3 at 2 p.m., Nay Aug Park Summer Concert Series, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, Pennsylvania

May 4 at 7 p.m., Downingtown East High School, 50 Devon Drive, Exton, Pennsylvania

May 5 at 11 a.m., Wilmington VA Hospital outdoor pavilion, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, Delaware

Cruisers concerts are family-friendly events, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. Audiences can expect to hear Top 40s tunes from the 60s to today, including music by Chicago, Chaka Khan, James Brown and 2026 Top 10 selections.

As the Navy’s premier popular music group, the Cruisers feature nine of the Navy's most dynamic performers. Formed in 1999, the group takes its name from the Navy's versatile, flexible, multi-missioned ship – the Cruiser – and the band lives up to its namesake. With the capability of playing a variety of musical genres ranging from jazz standards, rhythm & blues, classic rock, adult contemporary and pop, as well as original material, this elite group has engaged and excited audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and abroad with world-class musicianship and high energy, fun-filled performances.

Quick Facts

● The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.

● The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

● There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.

● Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.

Links

Press Kit

About the Cruisers

U.S. Navy Band

U.S. Navy

Social Media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Interviews

Contact the Navy Band Public Affairs office to arrange interviews.

Television performances are also available, depending on operational commitments.

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