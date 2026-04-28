Richards Insurance Agency LLC Named Rockford Mutual 2025 Agency of the Year

Richland Center, Wisconsin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICHLAND CENTER, Wisconsin – Richards Insurance Agency LLC is proud to announce its recognition as Rockford Mutual Insurance Company’s (RMIC) Agency of the Year for 2025!

Founded in 1933 by the great-grandfather of current co-owner Rob Richards in Ithaca, WI, the agency operated for nearly 70 years as a part-time business with a single local contract. The trajectory changed in 2001 when Rob Richards joined as the first full-time agent. Today, under the leadership of owners Rob Richards, Cher Richards, and Dillon Louis, the agency has become a premier insurance provider for Southwest Wisconsin.

Since being appointed to its current partnership in early 2022, the agency has maintained a standard of excellence that cannot go unnoticed. Their 2025 loss ratio was very strong at 37.8%, with an even stronger 5-year loss ratio of 24.5%. Richards Insurance Agency LLC ranked 1st for Overall Growth and was in the Top 3 performing agencies at Rockford Mutual for the year 2025.

The agency’s success is powered by a dedicated staff, including Jessica Coy, Kathie Friederick, Jenny Tourdot, Nathan Richards, Mark Withey, and Annette Louis. Together, they provide high-touch service across an expanding footprint that includes:

Richland Center

Reedsburg & Sauk City

Baraboo & Wisconsin Dells

Dodgeville, Boscobel, and Viroqua/Westby

“In our time with Rockford, we have noticed characteristics in the company that align with our core values. We believe Rockford works with us to fulfill our motto, which is Build Relationships. Earn Trust. Serve people.” says Dillon Louis, co-owner of Richards Insurance Agency, “We have grown to have positive relationships in many departments at Rockford. From billing to underwriting, we have appreciated the trust that has been built.”

Rockford Mutual extends its heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at Richards Insurance Agency LLC, for this prestigious honor and their continued success!

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

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