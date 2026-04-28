From Grief to Healing: A Journey of Faith and Redemption

Charleston, SC, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When life as she knew it was shattered by loss, Katlyn Godwin found herself standing in the quiet wreckage of grief, searching for the God she thought she knew. In Under The Fig Tree, she shares her deeply personal journey of losing her first husband, Riley, and the sacred path through suffering, grief, and ultimately, healing. With raw honesty and grace, Katlyn invites readers to explore the intertwining of love and pain, where faith is tested and restored, and where new life takes root in the most unexpected soil. This poignant narrative reveals a God who remains faithful, even when everything else falls away.



Under The Fig Tree is a tender testament to redemption, reminding us that even in our deepest grief, God is still growing something good. Katlyn's story resonates with anyone who has faced loss, offering hope and resilience. Key themes include:



- The journey through grief and the search for faith

- The intertwining of love and pain

- The sacred moments that arise from suffering

- The transformative power of healing

- The unwavering faithfulness of God



“Even in the darkest times, new life can take root in the most unexpected soil,” Katlyn Godwin reflects. Katlyn Godwin structures the narrative to guide readers through her emotional landscape, illustrating that healing is possible and that God’s presence is felt even in despair. What unexpected revelations await as she continues her journey of faith?



Under The Fig Tree is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Katlyn Godwin

Instagram: Katlyn Godwin

About the Author: Katlyn Godwin resides in the heart of an Iowa cornfield with her husband, Luke, and their children. From her home in Adel, Iowa, she explores the beauty and challenges of everyday life through her writing. In her book, Under The Fig Tree, Katlyn weaves themes of love, loss, and faith into her storytelling. As a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother, she draws inspiration from the quiet rhythm of small-town living and the unwavering faithfulness of God. Her work reflects the profound connections found in daily experiences and the strength derived from love and faith.

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