Chetu Hosts Free Executive Webinar: ‘Digital Transformation in Healthcare’

SUNRISE, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, will host a free webinar on April 30 at 2 p.m. EST exploring “Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Strategy, Leadership, and Real-World Execution.”

The webinar’s expert guests are Briana Brown, CIO of Denova Collaborative Health, and Deepak Borole, Project Manager for Healthcare Solutions at Chetu, who will discuss what healthcare organizations must do to modernize systems, improve patient outcomes, and align technology investments with long-term business goals.

“Healthcare leaders see how digital transformation and AI- and agentic-AI powered systems are changing the industry, but they may not understand how best to navigate the complexities of a digital transformation undertaking,” Borole said. “This webinar is designed to provide practical guidance on how to approach projects in a way that delivers measurable outcomes while minimizing disruption.”

Borole added that many organizations struggle to implement scalable digital solutions that integrate with existing platforms.

Key Takeaways

Maximizing AI Return on Investment

Modernizing Legacy Systems

Improving Patient Outcome through Data

Ensuring Long-Term Viability

Event Details

Free Webinar: Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Strategy, Leadership, and Real-World Execution

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/u2gg9tkiRoG14j5qtd5WuQ

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.