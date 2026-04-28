Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans Endorse Michael Carbonara for Florida's 25th Congressional District

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans (FTLYR), one of Broward County's largest and most active conservative grassroots organizations, today announced their endorsement of Michael Carbonara, Republican candidate for Florida's 25th Congressional District.

Founded in 2024 to promote Republican ideals and elect principled candidates in Broward County, FTLYR has become a leading voice for the next generation of conservative leadership in South Florida. The club's endorsement reflects growing momentum behind Carbonara's campaign among young conservatives who are ready for new representation in FL-25.

"Michael Carbonara is exactly the kind of leader South Florida has been waiting for," said Alfonso Canales, President of the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans. "He built real businesses, created real jobs, and understands what it takes to fight for working families. Our generation is tired of career politicians who have spent decades in Washington delivering nothing but excuses. Michael is ready to deliver results, and FTLYR is proud to stand behind him."

Carbonara welcomed the endorsement and thanked FTLYR for their commitment to turning Broward red.

"The energy coming out of the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans is a reminder that the future of this movement is bright," said Michael Carbonara. "Alfonso and his team are building something special, and I am honored to have their support. Together, we are going to bring real representation back to Florida's 25th District."

Carbonara's campaign has focused on three core pillars: affordability, safety, and freedom. His message has resonated with voters across Broward County, earning endorsements from Weston Mayor Peggy Brown, Coconut Creek City Commissioner John Brodie, Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik, and now the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in Florida's 25th Congressional District. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

About Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans

Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans (FTLYR) is a political club founded in 2024 dedicated to promoting Republican ideals and electing conservative candidates in Broward County, Florida. Learn more at ftlyr.com .

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.