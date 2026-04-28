ExcelMindCyber Institute Highlights AI Governance Gap as 2026 Enterprise Spending Surges

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global enterprise spending on artificial intelligence is projected to reach $665 billion in 2026, ExcelMindCyber Institute today announced new insights into a critical gap impacting adoption outcomes: the lack of structured AI governance. Drawing on recent industry data and internal analysis, the Chicago-based cybersecurity training organization is emphasizing the need for governance-driven frameworks to support effective and accountable AI deployment across enterprises.

Every year, enterprises pour billions into artificial intelligence with boardroom confidence. They procure the models, hire the engineers, and announce the transformation. And then, in 73% of cases, they fail to deliver the promised return on investment.

ExcelMindCyber Institute, the Chicago-based accelerated cybersecurity training organization led by Chief Visionary Officer Tolulope Michael, is naming the cause most enterprises refuse to confront: AI transformation is a problem of governance — not a problem of technology.

“The models are not the failure point. The systems, people, and structures built around those models are. The bottleneck in 2026 is not building AI — it is deciding who controls it, what risk is acceptable, and how quickly decisions can be made without breaking what matters.”



— TOLULOPE MICHAEL, CVO, EXCELMINDCYBER INSTITUTE & THELIX HOLDINGS







The Governance Gap No One Is Talking About — Until Now

According to Deloitte’s 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, only 1% of companies describe themselves as AI-mature, and just 34% are genuinely reimagining their businesses with the technology. The PEX Report 2025/26 reveals that only 43% of organizations have a formal AI governance policy — meaning the majority deploying autonomous AI systems have no framework for accountability, risk thresholds, or outcome ownership.

The consequences are concrete. When agentic AI systems — those that take autonomous actions, trigger workflows, and execute decisions without real-time human approval — operate inside governance vacuums, errors compound silently. The question “who approved that decision?” turns out to have no clean answer. That is not a technology failure. It is an AI governance leadership failure.

From Global Standards to Contextual Intelligence

The World Economic Forum has identified the core challenge: AI governance cannot be a top-down mandate layered over an existing organization. It must be a living, business-specific, contextually intelligent operating system woven into how decisions are made every day. Simultaneously, regulatory pressure is compressing timelines. The EU AI Act’s high-risk compliance requirements activate in 2026, with fines reaching €35 million or 7% of global turnover. In the United States, over 1,100 AI-related bills were introduced in 2025 alone — creating a fragmented but rapidly activating compliance surface area that demands professionals who can translate regulation into business-specific contextual governance action.

This is the new definition of cybersecurity relevance in the AI era: not firewall management, but AI governance leadership. Not penetration testing, but governed enablement — the discipline of enabling organizations to use AI effectively, compliantly, and with clearly assigned accountability at every layer of the decision chain.

ExcelMindCyber’s Answer: Governed Enablement at Scale

ExcelMindCyber Institute’s GRC training programs produce professionals who understand AI governance not as an abstract compliance function, but as a business-specific, contextually intelligent operational discipline. The curriculum is built around the governed enablement principle: AI is a capability to be enabled within a structure that assigns accountability, defines risk thresholds, and creates the institutional muscle memory to respond when those thresholds are tested. That structure is governance, and governance is a human skill that no algorithm can replicate.

The global AI governance market is projected to grow from $309 million in 2025 to nearly $5.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 34.27%. The professionals who will design, implement, audit, and continuously improve AI governance frameworks across thousands of enterprises do not exist in sufficient numbers today. ExcelMindCyber is building them — at scale, across 47 countries, in 90 days.

“Governance isn’t optional. It’s your AI backbone. Without it, you’re risking bias, compliance failures, and technical drift — all while believing you’re transforming.”



— LEE BOGNER, GLOBAL CHIEF GENERATIVE AI ARCHITECT, MARS INC. (PEX REPORT 2025/26)







A Track Record the Market Recognizes

Since its founding, ExcelMindCyber has trained more than 5,400 students across 47 countries, optimized over 10,000 professional profiles, and achieved an 87% job placement rate within 90 days of program completion. Its 9.8/10 student satisfaction rating and growing network of Fortune 500 hiring partners reflect the market’s recognition that EMC graduates arrive with the contextual intelligence, governance fluency, and practical readiness that employers cannot find elsewhere. GRC Analysts trained by EMC enter roles averaging $145,000 per year — with no coding background required.

Tolulope Michael’s journey — from a factory floor and Uber driver’s seat to CVO of four operating companies across cybersecurity, career tech, immigration, and education — is the proof of concept. He didn’t wait for the system to open a door. He built one. And through ExcelMindCyber, he is building thousands more.

To register for the 5-Day Cybersecurity Job Challenge or explore the 90-Day Ultimate Cybersecurity Program, visit www.excelmindcyber.com

ABOUT EXCELMINDCYBER INSTITUTE

ExcelMindCyber Institute (EMC) is a leading provider of accelerated cybersecurity training headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Specializing in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), EMC helps professionals from all backgrounds enter high-paying cybersecurity careers in 90 days — regardless of prior technical experience. The institute operates across 47 countries, has trained more than 5,400 students, optimized 10,000+ professional profiles, and maintains an 87% job placement rate within 90 days. EMC’s expansion targets 20,000 trained professionals worldwide by 2027. Learn more at www.excelmindcyber.com.

Contact Details:

Tolulope Michael

info@excelmindcyber.com

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