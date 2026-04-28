Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Pinterest, Inc.and Certain Officers – PINS

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 26-cv-02745, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities during the Class Period, you have until May 29, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Pinterest is a visual social media platform on which users organize various kinds of content into “boards”, which serve as inspiration for projects the user hopes to complete. Often, the content on these boards includes products or services that advertisers sell to Pinterest’s users.

Pinterest purports to offer advertisers a unique value proposition due to the way in which users of the platform organize select and curate the content on their Pinterest boards. Whereas other social media platforms tend to prioritize social connection, Pinterest is oriented instead toward reflecting its users’ interests in various products and services, with each user’s board, in essence, presenting an aggregated list of products and services that the user is, presumably, more likely to spend money on.

Accordingly, Pinterest generates substantially all of its revenue from advertising, which offers brands the opportunity to put their products and services in front of the Company’s users and subsequently measure how many of those users view or otherwise engage with the advertisements and eventually purchase the products or services advertised. A “substantial portion” of Pinterest’s revenue comes from “from a small number of advertisers”, particularly retail and consumer packaged goods companies.

During the Class Period, Defendants consistently assured investors of their confidence in Pinterest’s ability to navigate uncertain or adverse macroeconomic environments, including one in which its advertising partners faced increased margin pressure from tariffs, based on its offerings across advertisers’ funnels, its past performance, and its status as a shopping destination for younger consumers. Among other things, Defendants consistently emphasized the purported durability and resilience of Pinterest’s business model, while reassuring investors that such practices had positioned Pinterest for long-term success (i.e., over a period of multiple quarters or years).

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (ii) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of United States (“U.S.”) tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (iii) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all times.

The truth began to emerge on November 4, 2025, when Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint of $1.325 billion, below consensus expectations of $1.34 billion. Pinterest advised that it “face[d] pockets of moderating ad spend . . . as larger U.S. retailers navigate tariff-related margin pressure in the current environment”.

On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $7.16 per share, or 21.76%, to close at $25.75 per share on November 5, 2025.

Then, on January 27, 2026, Pinterest announced a “board-approved global restructuring plan . . . that includes a reduction in force that is expected to affect less than 15% of the Company’s workforce as well as office space reductions.” Pinterest said that it “anticipates incurring total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million, which are expected to be primarily cash-related expenditures” and “is taking these actions to support its transformation initiatives, including but not limited to (i) reallocating resources to AI-focused roles and teams that drive AI adoption and execution, (ii) prioritizing AI powered products and capabilities, and (iii) accelerating the transformation of its sales and go-to-market approach.”

On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $2.49 per share, or 9.61%, to close at $23.41 per share on January 27, 2026.

Then, on February 12, 2026, Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion, and provided Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $951 million to $971 million, below the consensus estimate of $980.6 million. Chief Executive Officer William Ready attributed Pinterest’s performance throughout 2025 to an “exogenous shock this year related to tariffs, which are disproportionately affecting ad spend from our top retail advertisers” and Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly reported that “we expect these [tariff] headwinds will continue and may become slightly more pronounced in Q1”.

On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 16.83%, to close at $15.42 on February 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980