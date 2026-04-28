Natur-Tec Selected for the 2026 International Fresh Produce Association’s Packaging Innovation Program

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur-Tec®, a business unit of Northern Technologies International Corporation (Nasdaq: NTIC), and a leading manufacturer of sustainable biobased and compostable materials, today announced that it was one of seven companies selected in the 2026 International Fresh Produce Association’s ( www.freshproduce.com ) Packaging Innovation Program.

Supported by a $5 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service, the Packaging Innovation Program is focused on accelerating the development of packaging solutions that extend shelf life, reduce food loss and waste, and meet rapidly evolving global regulations. The Packaging Innovation Program addresses the urgent packaging challenges facing U.S. specialty crop exporters as a result of increasing regulations across key markets, including the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. The European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Canada’s Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations are among the sweeping policy changes demanding new approaches to packaging materials, recyclability, and compostability.

Natur-Tec’s project focus will be commercializing PFAS- and PVDC-free compostable barrier laminates designed for packaging moisture and oxygen-sensitive items, such as dried fruits and tree nuts, and delivering performance and regulatory compliance without compromising sustainability.

"Natur-Tec’s mission is focused on developing novel solutions to replace persistent, harmful plastics with high-performance compostable alternatives that support a truly circular economy," said Vineet Dalal, Vice President and Director of Global Market Development for NTIC. “Emerging legislation for packaging in export markets, such as the European Union and Canada, has immediate implications for U.S. specialty crop exporters. NTIC has a track record of developing practical, scalable compostable solutions to meet the demands of such emerging packaging legislation. Partnering with the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) provides us with direct access to industry leaders, market readiness support, and regulatory guidance, all of which are essential to successful commercialization of our solutions.”

For the full IFPA announcement: www.freshprod u ce.com/who-we-are/press-center/2026/ifpa-announces-second-cohort-of-packaging-innovation-program/ .

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services in over 65 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's Natur-Tec® branded products are engineered using a proprietary and patented blend of biodegradable polymers and natural materials to create biobased (renewable resource based) and compostable plastics. By using Natur-Tec products as an alternative to conventional plastics, industry and consumers are able to reduce their carbon footprint and move towards a zero carbon or carbon neutral footprint.