[Latest] Global Generative AI in Chemical Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.84 Billion by 2035 at a 24.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Generative AI in Chemical Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software/Platforms (Generative AI Models, Chemical Informatics Platforms, Molecular Design Tools), Services (Implementation & Integration, Training & Consulting, Managed AI Services), Other Components (APIs, Data Infrastructure, Hardware Acceleration)), By Application (Molecule & Material Discovery (De Novo Molecular Design, Property Prediction, Virtual Screening), Process Optimization & Simulation (Reaction Condition Generation, Plant Optimization, Digital Twins), Predictive Maintenance (Equipment Failure Prediction, Corrosion Modeling), Supply Chain Optimization (Demand Forecasting, Procurement, Inventory), Safety & Compliance Management (QSAR Toxicology, Regulatory Intelligence, SDS Generation), Formulation Design (Coating, Adhesive, Agrochemical, Pharma Formulation), Other Applications (Patent Intelligence, Customer Engagement, Technical Service)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based (Public Cloud, SaaS AI Platforms, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise (Private AI Infrastructure, Secure Enterprise Deployment)), By End-Use Industry (Specialty Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Paints & Coatings, Consumer & Home Care Chemicals, Other Industries (Mining Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Adhesives)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Generative AI in Chemical Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.38 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.84 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 24.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Generative AI in Chemical Market Revenue and Trends

The world market in generative AI in chemicals includes platforms and software based on generative models, such as GANs, diffusion models, VAEs and chemistry specific LLMs, to design new molecules, predict reaction paths, optimize properties, simulate virtual screening and autonomous synthesis across pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, polymers, materials science and agrochemicals. Expansive growth is spurred by urgent R&D time- and cost-cuts, increasing demand for sustainable molecules, interconnection with automated labs and robotics, a surge of chemical data, and discoveries in multimodal AI and quantum-hybrid models.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of generative AI in the chemical market?

High demand in the market is for AI-generated molecules that outperform the traditional high throughput screening due to the global expenditure of pharma and chemicals of more than 250 billion dollars on R&D and seeking quicker time to market. According to reports in the industry, generative AI has the potential to reduce discovery times by 30-70% and increase hit rates by an order of magnitude. With the increasing number of oncology, rare-disease, green-chemistry, and advanced-materials pipelines, companies require high-diversity, multi-objective design, which is provided by intelligent systems. State-of-the-art technologies are supporting domain-adapted generative models over SMILES, graphs, 3D structures and reaction data, reinforcement learning optimization over target properties, natural integration with robotic synthesis, and hybrid AI-quantum computing over complex systems – increasing accuracy, novelty and experiment success. Additional drivers are an emphasis on circular economy design, low-carbon options, access to large public and proprietary data, the power of cloud computing, and government and/or public-corporate partnerships to spur innovation in both the developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Generative AI in Chemical report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Generative AI in Chemical report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

The largest in 2025 was molecular-design and generation software, which allows users to generate new drug candidates, catalysts, polymers, and specialty molecules by typing in little to no data or prompts. They are needed in early discovery and lead optimization in pharma and materials R&D, and have been enhanced by constraint-conscious diffusion models and multi-property generative algorithms that can transform virtual screening into pipelines that are actionable and high-success.

By Distribution Channel

The largest market share belongs to the direct sales by the providers of the platforms. These channels provide enterprise subscriptions, model fine-tuning, technical integration features, and compliance consulting. With specialist onboarding, secure data processing, and API and custom workflows in chemical firms, pharma organizations, CDMOs, and research organizations that operate complicated AI-enhanced discovery, they are the option of choice in high-stakes, regulated R&D.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Generative AI in Chemical market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push Generative AI in Chemical market forward?

What are the Generative AI in Chemical Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Generative AI in Chemical Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Generative AI in Chemical market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The generative-AI market is concentrated in North America, with exceptional density of AI talent, global leaders in pharma and specialty-chemical, huge deep-tech and health-tech venture and groundbreaking academic-industrial partnerships. The strong computer infrastructure, an initial regulatory approval of AI in drug development, and some of the major innovators ensure that the region remains at the center of model development and enterprise adoption.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific records the most rapid growth due to the aggressive national AI policies, particularly in China and India, the boom in chemical production and pharma outsourcing centres, the active growth of investment in the fields of digital R&D and the swelling of the network of AI research centers. China, India and Japan are embracing economical generative platforms to locally innovate and reduce costs based on government AI efforts, local technology environments and worldwide collaboration. The region is also experiencing market growth due to industrial scale-up, emphasis on sustainable chemicals and a boom of the digital economy.

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Browse the full “Generative AI in Chemical Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software/Platforms (Generative AI Models, Chemical Informatics Platforms, Molecular Design Tools), Services (Implementation & Integration, Training & Consulting, Managed AI Services), Other Components (APIs, Data Infrastructure, Hardware Acceleration)), By Application (Molecule & Material Discovery (De Novo Molecular Design, Property Prediction, Virtual Screening), Process Optimization & Simulation (Reaction Condition Generation, Plant Optimization, Digital Twins), Predictive Maintenance (Equipment Failure Prediction, Corrosion Modeling), Supply Chain Optimization (Demand Forecasting, Procurement, Inventory), Safety & Compliance Management (QSAR Toxicology, Regulatory Intelligence, SDS Generation), Formulation Design (Coating, Adhesive, Agrochemical, Pharma Formulation), Other Applications (Patent Intelligence, Customer Engagement, Technical Service)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based (Public Cloud, SaaS AI Platforms, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise (Private AI Infrastructure, Secure Enterprise Deployment)), By End-Use Industry (Specialty Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Paints & Coatings, Consumer & Home Care Chemicals, Other Industries (Mining Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Adhesives)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/generative-ai-in-chemical-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.38 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 12.84 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 0.98 billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Application, Deployment Mode, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2025: Insilico Medicine released Pharma.AI 2.0, a new and improved generative AI system with advanced diffusion models to design multi-target small molecules and integrated robotic validation software. It became 40% more successful in oncology and fibrosis programs in hitting the lead.

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List of the prominent players in the Generative AI in Chemical Market:

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation (IBM Research Chemistry RXN for Chemistry)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure AI for Chemistry)

Schrödinger Inc.

Insilico Medicine Ltd.

Molecule one

Chemify Ltd.

Kebotix Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BASF SE (AI/Digital Ventures)

Evonik Industries AG (Creavis Digital)

Syngenta AG (Digital Agronomy)

Others

The Generative AI in Chemical Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software/Platforms (Generative AI Models, Chemical Informatics Platforms, Molecular Design Tools)

Services (Implementation & Integration, Training & Consulting, Managed AI Services)

Other Components (APIs, Data Infrastructure, Hardware Acceleration)

By Application

Molecule & Material Discovery (De Novo Molecular Design, Property Prediction, Virtual Screening)

Process Optimization & Simulation (Reaction Condition Generation, Plant Optimization, Digital Twins)

Predictive Maintenance (Equipment Failure Prediction, Corrosion Modeling)

Supply Chain Optimization (Demand Forecasting, Procurement, Inventory)

Safety & Compliance Management (QSAR Toxicology, Regulatory Intelligence, SDS Generation)

Formulation Design (Coating, Adhesive, Agrochemical, Pharma Formulation)

Other Applications (Patent Intelligence, Customer Engagement, Technical Service)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based (Public Cloud, SaaS AI Platforms, Hybrid Cloud)

On-Premise (Private AI Infrastructure, Secure Enterprise Deployment)

By End-Use Industry

Specialty Chemicals

Petrochemicals & Polymers

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

Paints & Coatings

Consumer & Home Care Chemicals

Other Industries (Mining Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Adhesives)

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Generative AI in Chemical Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Generative AI in the Chemical Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of Generative AI in the Chemical Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Generative AI in Chemical Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of Generative AI in the Chemical Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Generative AI in Chemical Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are the projections of Global Generative AI in Chemical Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Generative AI in Chemical market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact of the Generative AI in Chemical industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Generative AI in the Chemical Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Generative AI in the Chemical Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Generative AI in Chemical Market Report

Generative AI in Chemical Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and noneconomic factors.

Generative AI in Chemical The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Generative AI in Chemical Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Generative AI in the Chemical Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Generative AI in Chemical market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Generative AI in Chemical market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Generative AI in Chemical market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of Generative AI in Chemical market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Generative AI in Chemical market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Generative AI in Chemical industry.

Managers in the Generative AI in Chemical sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Generative AI in Chemical market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Generative AI in Chemical products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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