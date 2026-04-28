FORVIA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2025

PRESS
RELEASE
NANTERRE, France
28 April 2026
IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2025
As part of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held 28 May 2025, FORVIA signed with an investment services provider a mandate for the acquisition of a maximum of 1,100,000 FORVIA shares during a period starting from 29 April 2026 until 27 May 2026, at the latest.
Shares buybacks are intended to hedge FORVIA’s commitments under performance share plans or any long-term incentive plan to the benefit of employees and corporate officers of the FORVIA group.
The description of the share buyback program (details of which are on pages 285 et seq. of the 2024 FORVIA Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 7 March 2025) and the text of the 20th resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting referred to above are available on the website of the Company, www.forvia.com, respectively under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information" and “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders Meetings” sections.
|Press
|Analysts
|Christophe MALBRANQUE
Group Influence Director
+33 (0)6 21 96 23 53
christophe.malbranque@forvia.com
|Adeline MICKELER
Group Vice President Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90
adeline.mickeler@forvia.com
|Audrey ÉPÈCHE
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53
audrey.epeche@forvia.com
|Sébastien LEROY
Group Deputy Investor Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69
sebastien.leroy@forvia.com
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