FORVIA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2025

PRESS

RELEASE

NANTERRE, France

28 April 2026

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON 28 MAY 2025

As part of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held 28 May 2025, FORVIA signed with an investment services provider a mandate for the acquisition of a maximum of 1,100,000 FORVIA shares during a period starting from 29 April 2026 until 27 May 2026, at the latest.

Shares buybacks are intended to hedge FORVIA’s commitments under performance share plans or any long-term incentive plan to the benefit of employees and corporate officers of the FORVIA group.

The description of the share buyback program (details of which are on pages 285 et seq. of the 2024 FORVIA Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 7 March 2025) and the text of the 20th resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting referred to above are available on the website of the Company, www.forvia.com, respectively under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information" and “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders Meetings” sections.

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Group Influence Director

+33 (0)6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Audrey ÉPÈCHE

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53

audrey.epeche@forvia.com Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

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