NewHydrogen Announces Strategic Collaboration with NuCube Energy to Explore Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Production

Companies to evaluate integration of NuSun™ advanced solid-state nuclear technology with ThermoLoop™ for high-temperature clean hydrogen production

SANTA CLARITA, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest clean hydrogen, and NuCube Energy, Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company developing the NuSun™ high-temperature microreactor platform today announced a strategic collaboration to explore the integration of their respective clean energy technologies.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies will collaborate to evaluate the technical feasibility and potential synergies between NewHydrogen’s ThermoLoop thermochemical hydrogen production process and the NuSun™ compact solid-state fission reactor, a next-generation, factory-fabricated microreactor system engineered for rapid deployment and inherent safety and capable of producing high-temperature heat of up to 1,100 degrees Celsius.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to advance innovative clean energy solutions, particularly in applications where the NuSun™ platform’s ability to provide consistent, carbon-free high-temperature heat could dramatically enhance thermochemical processes for low-cost hydrogen generation.

“High-temperature heat is the key to unlocking the full economic potential of thermochemical hydrogen production,” said Steve Hill, CEO of NewHydrogen. “We believe NuCube Energy’s advanced reactor design could provide a compelling heat source for ThermoLoop™, and we look forward to jointly evaluating integration pathways that could accelerate the deployment of clean hydrogen at scale.”

“Our NuSun platform is uniquely positioned to deliver consistent, high-temperature heat for industrial applications while maintaining an exceptional safety profile and minimal footprint,” said Dr. Cristian Rabiti, CEO of NuCube Energy. “By exploring integration with ThermoLoop™, we will demonstrate how our solid-state fission reactor technology can support efficient, large-scale clean hydrogen production, expand the role of nuclear energy as energy backbone of the industrial system, and transform both the cost and scalability of clean hydrogen.”

As part of the strategic collaboration, the companies intend to conduct joint validation efforts to assess performance parameters, integration considerations, and potential commercial applications. The evaluation will focus on determining how high-temperature nuclear heat could improve process efficiency and economics for thermochemical hydrogen production.

ThermoLoop, developed in collaboration with the University of California, Santa Barbara, is a breakthrough thermochemical water-splitting process that uses inexpensive heat instead of electricity to produce clean hydrogen. By leveraging heat from sources such as NuCube’s next-generation nuclear systems, ThermoLoop is designed to significantly reduce the cost of clean hydrogen production compared with other hydrogen generation technologies available in the world today.

Both companies believe that integrating advanced nuclear heat from the NuSun™ platform with thermochemical hydrogen processes could play a meaningful role in meeting growing global demand for scalable, low-carbon energy solutions.

“Strategic collaborations like this are essential as we work toward commercializing our ThermoLoop technology,” Mr. Hill added. “We are on schedule with our development timeline and remain optimistic about its potential to help transform the economics of clean hydrogen production.”

Watch the full Special Report video for more information.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ — a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common way of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with electricity using an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity. A massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion. For more information, please visit www.NewHydrogen.com.

About NuCube Energy

NuCube is an innovative energy technology company developing NuSun™, a compact solid-state fission reactor platform, capable of producing high-temperature heat. Uniquely, the company’s technology can serve both the electrical power market and the high-temperature industrial heat market. The NuSun™ modular microreactor, designed to produce heat up to 1,100 degrees Celsius for industrial processes, is exceptionally safe, simple, and economical. The NuSun™ platform offers nuclear power generation technology to replace natural gas in energy-intensive industrial applications while also providing competitive electricity in remote and distributed environments and for data centers. For more information, please visit www.nucube.energy.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, the impact of public health epidemics on the global economy and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

NewHydrogen, Inc.

ir@newhydrogen.com

NuCube Energy

media@nucube.energy