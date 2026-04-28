Carlsmed, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), today announced that Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:20 PM PT. A live webcast will be available to registered participants, and management will host one-on-one meetings on the same day.





Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:20 PM PT. A live webcast will be available to registered participants, and management will host one-on-one meetings on the same day. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY . The Company will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 4, 2026.





. The Company will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL. Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10:40 AM ET. A live webcast will be available to registered participants, and management will host one-on-one meetings on the same day.





Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10:40 AM ET. A live webcast will be available to registered participants, and management will host one-on-one meetings on the same day. Truist Securities MedTech Conference in Boston, MA. Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET. A live webcast will be available to registered participants, and management will host one-on-one meetings on the same day.



Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Carlsmed investor relations website at investors.carlsmed.com

About Carlsmed, Inc.

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Investor Relations

Stephanie Zhadkevich

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

IR@Carlsmed.com

Media

LeAnn Burton

Senior Director, Brand Marketing

LBurton@Carlsmed.com