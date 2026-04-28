Solésence To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on May 12

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market opens on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and host a conference call and webcast on the same date.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 – 7:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. ET

Speakers: Kevin Cureton, President & Chief Executive Officer and Laura Riffner, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t9uyyvcs

Dial-In Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8309d9a33aea468ab429e32ef4434b33

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The call may also be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website, at https://ir.solesence.com/. Please join the conference call at least five minutes before the start time.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Media Contact:

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com