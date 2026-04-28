Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

 | Source: Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

OTTAWA, Ill., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $308.0 million as of March 31, 2026 from $305.8 million as of December 31, 2025 as originations exceeded payments and payoffs during the quarter. Non-performing loans decreased to $1.0 million at March 31, 2026 from $1.2 million at December 31, 2025. Thus, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreased from 0.38% at December 31, 2025 to 0.34% at March 31, 2026.

Through March 31, 2026, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,202,370 shares of its common stock under all of its stock repurchase programs at an average price of $13.68 per share.

Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m pleased to report that 2026 has started out on a positive note. Reinforcing the effectiveness of our pricing and funding strategies, we continued to see expansion in our net interest margin during the first quarter as asset yields continued to trend higher while our overall cost of funds trended lower. This resulted in a significant improvement in net earnings during the first quarter as compared to the same period a year ago.”

Mr. Hepner went on to say, “We continue to focus our efforts on reducing our reliance on higher cost wholesale funding and originating high quality, higher yielding commercial and commercial real estate loans. Our asset quality continued to improve during the quarter from already solid levels, as economic conditions within our primary markets remained relatively stable.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $0.6 million compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was due to a $10.3 million dollar increase in interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which improved by 0.25% to 5.19%. Interest expense was $1.7 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. Our average cost of funds decreased to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 2.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income after recovery of credit losses increased by $0.4 million to $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total other income was $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, due mainly to an increase in loan origination and servicing income, as well as customer service fees. Total other expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, as well as loan expenses, accounted for most of this increase. Loan expenses increased due to a one-time corrective adjustment to our Freddie Mac settlement account.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $81 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to a recovery of approximately $92 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to decrease the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. The ACL on loans was $4.1 million, or 1.30% of total gross loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.2 million, or 1.35% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2026 were approximately $55 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $120 thousand during the first quarter of 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of March 31, 2026 decreased by approximately $107 thousand compared to the required reserves as of March 31, 2025.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to higher pretax income during the period.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Total consolidated assets as of March 31, 2026 were $360.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.5%, from $362.6 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $3.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.2 million decrease in accrued interest receivable, a decrease of $0.4 million in securities available for sale and a decrease of $0.5 million in other assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.2 million in loans, net of allowance and an increase of $0.1 million in mortgage servicing rights.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.0 million, or 12.3%, to $21.3 million at March 31, 2026 from $24.3 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in investing activities of $2.1 million and cash used in financing activities of $3.1 million exceeding cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $0.4 million, or 2.4%, to $15.6 million at March 31, 2026 from $16.0 million at December 31, 2025 as payments, calls and maturities during the period exceeded purchases and market value fluctuations.

Net loans increased $2.2 million, or 0.7%, to $308.0 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $305.8 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase of $5.0 million in non-residential real estate loans, and an increase of $1.3 million in multi-family loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in commercial loans, a decrease of $3.0 million in one-to-four family residential loans and a decrease of $0.1 million in consumer direct loans. The ACL on loans decreased by $0.1 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $2.8 million, or 1.0%, to $295.3 million at March 31, 2026 from $298.1 million at December 31, 2025. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $4.2 million, interest bearing DDA accounts decreased by $2.1 million, and non-interest bearing DDA accounts decreased by $0.1 million. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in savings accounts of $1.6 million and increases in money market accounts of $2.0 million.

FHLB advances totaled $15.9 million at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $39.2 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to $39.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This increase was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other comprehensive loss due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale during the period and cash dividends of $0.3 million paid to shareholders.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law. 


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
 March 31, December 31,
  2026   2025 
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$8,782,552  $14,340,734 
Interest bearing deposits 7,403,681   6,719,709 
Federal funds sold 5,151,000   3,259,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 21,337,233   24,319,443 
    
Securities available for sale, at fair value 15,621,142   16,002,114 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,057,891 and $4,190,140   
at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 308,020,371   305,758,202 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,142,077   1,075,957 
Premises and equipment, net 5,831,515   5,887,528 
Accrued interest receivable 1,250,553   1,413,551 
Deferred tax assets, net 2,100,343   2,133,620 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,380,798   1,380,798 
Cash value of life insurance 528,295   528,464 
Goodwill 649,869   649,869 
Other assets 2,985,353   3,442,607 
Total assets$360,847,549  $362,592,153 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity		   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing$23,035,936  $23,086,883 
Interest bearing 272,240,311   275,026,699 
Total deposits 295,276,247   298,113,582 
Accrued interest payable 537,190   545,766 
FHLB advances 15,860,000   15,860,000 
Long term debt 1,201,923   1,238,661 
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 80,729   83,629 
Other liabilities 5,971,865   5,047,185 
Total liabilities 318,927,954   320,888,823 
Commitments and contingencies   
ESOP Repurchase Obligation 2,672,922   2,672,922 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,301,478 and   
2,292,784 shares issued at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 23,014   22,928 
Additional paid-in-capital 21,184,779   21,060,890 
Retained earnings 22,498,871   22,166,573 
Unallocated ESOP shares (162,974)  (162,974)
Unallocated management recognition plan shares (156,936)  (46,375)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,467,159)  (1,337,712)
  41,919,595   41,703,330 
Less:   
ESOP Owned Shares (2,672,922)  (2,672,922)
Total stockholders' equity 39,246,673   39,030,408 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$360,847,549
  $
362,592,153
 


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
   2026   2025 
Interest and dividend income:    
Interest and fees on loans $4,135,339  $3,791,161 
Securities:    
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities  92,421   103,299 
State and municipal securities  16,120   19,027 
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities  24,500   28,500 
Interest-bearing deposits  206,858   192,522 
Total interest and dividend income  4,475,238   4,134,509 
Interest expense:    
Deposits  1,546,736   1,518,972 
Borrowings  145,094   169,420 
Total interest expense  1,691,830   1,688,392 
Net interest income  2,783,408   2,446,117 
Recovery of credit losses - loans  (77,642)  (89,898)
Recovery of credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures  (2,900)  (2,570)
Net interest income after recovery of credit losses  2,863,950   2,538,585 
Other income:    
Gain on sale of loans, net  31,334   21,239 
Loan origination and servicing income  139,586   126,894 
Net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights  66,121   (37,808)
Customer service fees  124,005   107,223 
Change in cash surrender value of life insurance  (169)  74 
Other  7,938   6,537 
Total other income  368,815   224,159 
Other expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits  1,357,168   1,207,957 
Directors’ fees  39,000   45,000 
Occupancy  139,822   160,128 
Deposit insurance premium  41,414   45,000 
Legal and professional services  113,715   82,844 
Data processing  296,490   301,461 
Loan expense  249,603   63,529 
Advertising  20,108   41,472 
Other  140,030   202,854 
Total other expenses  2,397,350   2,150,245 
Income before income tax  835,415   612,499 
Income tax expense  252,684   176,977 
Net income $582,731  $435,522 
Basic earnings per share $0.26  $0.19 
Diluted earnings per share $0.26  $0.19 
Dividends per share $0.11  $0.11 


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary 
Selected Financial Data and Ratios 
(Unaudited) 
       
  At or for the 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets (5) 0.64% 0.49%
Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 5.76  4.34 
Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.15  11.36 
Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 10.88  11.44 
Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.07  2.76 
Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.25  2.93 
Other expense to average assets 0.66  0.61 
Efficiency ratio (3) 76.05  80.4 
Dividend payout ratio 42.92  61.50 
       


  At or for the  At or for the 
  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026
  2025
 
    
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):      
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)  16.47%  16.78%
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets)  15.22   15.52 
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets)  15.22   15.52 
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets)  11.36   11.49 
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding  0.02   0.01 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding  1.30   1.35 
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6)  0.34   0.38 
Non-performing assets to total assets (6)  0.29   0.33 
Other Data:      
Book Value per common share $17.05  $17.27 
Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $16.77  $16.99 
Number of full-service offices  3   3 
       
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. 
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. 
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. 
(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank. 
(5) Annualized. 
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill.		 
  

Contact: Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 