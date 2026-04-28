Myseum.AI Appoints Ian Goldberg as Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Monetization

Brings proven track record in digital marketing innovation to scale Picture Party platform

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myseum.AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) ("Myseum.AI" or the "Company") a privacy-first AI and social media technology company, today announced the appointment of Ian Goldberg as Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Monetization, a newly created role supporting the Company’s AI expansion and user adoption of its new Picture Party social media platform.

Ian Goldberg is the former founder and CEO of iSport360, a youth sports technology and media company, which was acquired by Signature Athletics in 2025. In his role, Goldberg launched, scaled and monetized the youth sports content platform, reaching an audience of 3.5 million parents and coaches. An early innovator in digital marketing, Ian’s playbook uses content and storytelling to quickly and cost-effectively scale tech-enabled brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian to spearhead marketing, partnerships and monetization initiatives for our expanding suite of AI technologies and social media platforms,” said Darin Myman, CEO of Myseum.AI. “Ian brings decades of expertise in creating digital content for social media and driving revenue through scalable user engagement strategies. He will play a key role in implementing our vision for AI-driven next-generation social networking experiences.”

“The idea of creating an on-demand private social network to share photos and videos with other families at my kids’ sports games, guests at weddings, contacts at business events and audiences at live entertainment events struck a chord with me,” said Ian Goldberg. “Launching Picture Party on top of Myseum.AI’s tech foundation is brilliant, and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the team.”

Goldberg has been recognized for his thought leadership, serving as a TrueSport Expert for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), an Advisory Board member for the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS), and a speaker for the Aspen Institute Sports & Society. He began his career at the White House working for the Council of Economic Advisors under two U.S. presidents.

About Myseum.AI, Inc.

Myseum.AI (formerly DatChat Inc.) is a privacy-focused AI and social media technology company developing innovative platforms for secure digital sharing and storage. Its flagship platform, Picture Party, is a next-generation patented instant social networking experience designed to make it easier, more fun and private to share. The platform enables users to create curated albums, build encrypted galleries with controlled access, personalize their content feeds, and organize collections within a broader digital ecosystem. Picture Party by Myseum is currently available at the iOS App Store and Google Play , with a desktop version expected later this year. For more information, visit myseum.com.

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