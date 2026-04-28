Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited and Certain Officers – RGC

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (“Regencell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RGC) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, and docketed under 26-cv-01602, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell securities during the Class Period, you have until June 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



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Regencell is a purported early-stage bioscience company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of traditional Chinese medicine (“TCM”) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”) and autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”)—two disorders generally considered incurable under current medical consensus. The Company asserts that while “[c]urrently available drugs and treatments in the markets for ADHD and ASD aim to suppress or alleviate symptoms,” its “TCM formula aim[s] to treat the fundamental cause of neurocognitive disorders.” (Emphasis added.)

Regencell is a “controlled company” under the Nasdaq Capital Market’s rules. Per Regencell’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as of June 30, 2025, 88.8% of its shares were held by its directors and executive officers, with 88.6% of those shares owned by Defendant Yat-Gai Au (“Au”)—the Company’s founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. Today, 88.56% of Regencell’s shares are held by insiders, with the vast majority of those shares still presumably in the hands of Defendant Au.

From the start of the Class Period through approximately mid-March 2025, Regencell’s ordinary shares generally traded at less than 30 cents per share. However, beginning in early May 2025, the price for these shares suddenly skyrocketed, closing at a Class Period high of $78.00 per share on June 17, 2025—a 48,650% increase from the start of the Class Period and an approximately 382% increase from just a week prior. By the following week, the Company’s share price had plummeted, closing in a range only slightly higher than $20.00 per share. As of the time of the filing of the complaint, Regencell’s ordinary shares traded around $27.00 to $29.00 per share, with a three-month average trading volume of approximately 167,380 shares.

The meteoric rise in Regencell’s ordinary share price has no evident connection to any public disclosures regarding its underlying business fundamentals. Regencell has twelve employees, no approved or salable products, no revenue, and has incurred operating losses since its formation. Further, notwithstanding its stated goal of curing medical disorders that are widely considered incurable, the Company’s research and development (“R&D”) costs were only $0.95 million and $1.07 million for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This stands in stark contrast with Regencell’s own representations that “[a]verage [R&D] to marketplace cost for a new medicine is nearly $4 billion, and can sometimes exceed $10 billion.” The Company itself has admitted that “our stock price has experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of our company.”

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Regencell has a market value of approximately $14 billion. As The Wall Street Journal observed in January 2026, “[f]or context, only 20 of the 261 companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index had a greater market value; the index doesn’t include Regencell.”

At all relevant times, Defendants downplayed the likelihood and severity of, and/or risks related to, volatility in the market for Regencell’s ordinary shares, or else downplayed the potential role of market manipulation in generating said volatility. Indeed, Defendants attributed any volatility largely to short-selling activity and unidentified third-party news and social media activity.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares exposed Regencell’s investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on October 31, 2025, when Regencell disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “following recent volatility in the market for our Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the United States Department of Justice (‘DOJ’), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares.” Regencell said that “[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters” and that the Company “expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation” and “may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation.”

On this news, Regencell’s ordinary share price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.



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