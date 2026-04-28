South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $14.5 million, compared to $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.85, compared to $0.90 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.72 for the first quarter of 2025.

Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2026 was 197 basis points, compared to 201 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.04% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.00% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2026 was 1.31%, compared to 1.36% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.16% for the first quarter of 2025.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $29.65 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $29.05 as of December 31, 2025 and $26.05 as of March 31, 2025.

The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at March 31, 2026 were 17.61%, 14.80%, and 12.68%, respectively.

As previously reported, the Company completed the merger of BOH Holdings, Inc. (“BOH”) with and into South Plains, with South Plains continuing as the surviving corporation, and the merger of BOH’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Houston, with and into City Bank, with City Bank continuing as the surviving bank, all effective on April 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, BOH had total assets of $685.0 million, total loans of $631.9 million, and total deposits of $595.6 million.





Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid first quarter results driven by strong profitability, improving credit quality, and continued discipline across our balance sheet. Alongside the successful completion of the BOH acquisition, we continued to execute our organic growth strategy as we continue to focus on adding experienced lenders across our attractive Texas markets who bring deep local relationships and align with our culture. We believe what differentiates South Plains is our ability to combine the scale, product capabilities, and capital strength of a larger institution with the credit discipline and relationship-based approach of a true community bank. As consolidation across the Texas banking landscape continues, we are seeing increased opportunities to attract both customers and talented bankers seeking stability, local leadership, and consistent execution. While the near-term economic environment remains uncertain and a headwind to loan growth, we are confident in our strategy, our team, and our ability to continue to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $42.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $43.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.04% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.00% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025. The average yield on loans was 6.83% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 6.79% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025. The average cost of deposits was 197 basis points for the first quarter of 2026, which is 4 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2025 and 22 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2025.

Interest income was $62.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $63.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Interest income decreased $789 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 from the fourth quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline of $648 thousand in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets resulting from the decrease in short-term interest rates that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans of $55.6 million and an increase of 16 basis points in loan yield during the period, resulting in growth of $2.1 million in loan interest income over the respective periods.

Interest expense was $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Interest expense decreased $691 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $691 thousand decrease was primarily a result of an 11 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by an increase of $80.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits during that time. The $1.6 million decrease was primarily the result of a 29 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $159.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025, and a reduction in interest expense of $592 thousand as a result of the $50 million subordinated debt redemption in September 2025.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of the change in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets – a write-up of $250 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a write-down of $665 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 – based on interest rate changes during the respective quarters. Additionally, there was an $801 thousand loss in a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) investment during the first quarter of 2026 due to negative performance of one of the companies in the fund. The increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of the change in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets – a write-up of $250 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a write-down of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 – based on interest rate changes during the respective quarters and the above noted loss of $801 thousand in SBIC income.

Noninterest expense was $35.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $33.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Changes from the fourth quarter of 2025 included an increase of $1.8 million in personnel expense, based on annual salary adjustments and higher incentive-based compensation expense, and an increase of $542 thousand in professional service expenses. There was approximately $1.5 million of acquisition-related expenses in the first quarter of 2026, of which $1.2 million was for professional services, as compared to approximately $500 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, all of which was for professional services. The $2.5 million increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 was largely the result of an increase of $713 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly the result of annual salary adjustments and the new lender hiring initiative, and an increase in professional service expenses of $1.2 million, predominately from the acquisition-related expenses in the first quarter of 2026 noted above.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.10 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $3.14 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025. The decrease of $41.0 million, or 1.3%, during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of the expected early payoff of a $29.7 million multi-family property loan and the seasonal net paydowns on agricultural operating loans of $24.4 million, partially offset by organic loan growth. As of March 31, 2026, loans held for investment increased $27.7 million as compared to March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of organic growth broadly across the loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $111.0 million in multi-family property loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $4.03 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $3.87 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025. Deposits increased by $153.5 million, or 4.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 from December 31, 2025. Deposits increased by $235.1 million, or 6.2%, at March 31, 2026 as compared to March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.03 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026. The quarterly and year-over-year change in total deposits was due to organic growth in both retail, commercial, and public fund deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 of $260 thousand, compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $420 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in provision for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to the decrease in loan balances noted above, a decrease of $4.8 million in nonperforming loans, and a decrease of $460 thousand in loan net charge-offs during the compared quarters.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.44% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.44% as of December 31, 2025 and 1.40% as of March 31, 2025.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.13% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 0.26% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.16% as of March 31, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.04% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 0.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $30.90 at March 31, 2026, compared to $30.31 at December 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $11.8 million of net income after dividends paid during the first quarter of 2026. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) decreased 13 basis points to 10.48% at March 31, 2026 based on growth in assets during the first quarter of 2026.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results today, April 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13759880. The replay will be available until May 12, 2026.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, military conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical and economic consequences), acts of terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of the impact of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions, and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology; and changes in applicable laws, regulations, or policies in the United States. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary (866) 771-3347 investors@city.bank

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 62,632 $ 63,421 $ 64,520 $ 64,135 $ 59,922 Interest expense 19,780 20,471 21,501 21,632 21,395 Net interest income 42,852 42,950 43,019 42,503 38,527 Provision for credit losses 260 1,775 500 2,500 420 Noninterest income 11,295 10,934 11,165 12,165 10,625 Noninterest expense 35,526 33,023 33,024 33,543 33,030 Income tax expense 3,816 3,832 4,342 4,020 3,408 Net income 14,545 15,254 16,318 14,605 12,294 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic $ 0.89 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.90 $ 0.75 Net earnings, diluted 0.85 0.90 0.96 0.86 0.72 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 Book value 30.90 30.31 29.41 27.98 27.33 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 29.65 29.05 28.14 26.70 26.05 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,318,570 16,248,336 16,241,695 16,231,627 16,415,862 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,036,334 16,996,517 16,990,546 16,886,993 17,065,599 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,342,219 16,293,577 16,247,839 16,230,475 16,235,647 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 722,000 $ 552,439 $ 635,046 $ 470,496 $ 536,300 Investment securities 602,852 567,540 571,138 570,000 571,527 Total loans held for investment 3,103,529 3,144,502 3,053,503 3,098,978 3,075,860 Allowance for credit losses 44,822 45,131 44,125 45,010 42,968 Total assets 4,646,374 4,480,500 4,479,437 4,363,674 4,405,209 Interest-bearing deposits 2,993,469 2,850,560 2,831,642 2,740,179 2,826,055 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,034,117 1,023,517 1,049,501 998,759 966,464 Total deposits 4,027,586 3,874,077 3,881,143 3,738,938 3,792,519 Borrowings 60,493 60,493 60,493 111,799 110,400 Total stockholders’ equity 504,939 493,837 477,802 454,074 443,743 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.31% 1.36% 1.47% 1.34% 1.16% Return on average equity (annualized) 11.81% 12.46% 13.89% 13.05% 11.30% Net interest margin (1) 4.04% 4.00% 4.05% 4.07% 3.81% Yield on loans 6.83% 6.79% 6.92% 6.99% 6.67% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.64% 2.75% 2.87% 2.91% 2.93% Efficiency ratio 65.33% 61.02% 60.69% 61.11% 66.90% Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans $ 4,995 $ 9,805 $ 9,709 $ 10,463 $ 6,467 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.16% 0.31% 0.32% 0.34% 0.21% Other real estate owned $ 994 $ 1,749 $ 1,827 $ 535 $ 600 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13% 0.26% 0.26% 0.25% 0.16% Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.44% 1.44% 1.45% 1.45% 1.40% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.04% 0.10% 0.16% 0.06% 0.07%





As of and for the quarter ended March 31

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.87% 11.02% 10.67% 10.41% 10.07% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.48% 10.61% 10.25% 9.98% 9.64% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 14.80% 14.45% 14.41% 13.86% 13.59% Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.68% 12.53% 12.37% 12.12% 12.04% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.61% 17.26% 17.34% 18.17% 17.93%

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans (1) $ 3,130,166 $ 52,684 6.83% $ 3,074,568 $ 50,577 6.67% Debt securities - taxable 490,111 4,285 3.55% 510,354 4,692 3.73% Debt securities - nontaxable 153,265 1,080 2.86% 153,229 1,014 2.68% Other interest-bearing assets 556,539 4,817 3.51% 386,979 3,859 4.04% Total interest-earning assets 4,330,081 62,866 5.89% 4,125,130 60,142 5.91% Noninterest-earning assets 180,943 171,683 Total assets $ 4,511,024 $ 4,296,813 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,467,478 15,054 2.47% $ 2,302,344 15,511 2.73% Time deposits 436,649 3,824 3.55% 441,895 4,316 3.96% Short-term borrowings 3 — 0.00% 3 — 0.00% Notes payable & other long-term borrowings — — 0.00% — — 0.00% Subordinated debt 14,100 243 6.99% 63,984 835 5.29% Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 659 5.76% 46,393 733 6.41% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,964,623 19,780 2.71% 2,854,619 21,395 3.04% Demand deposits 989,518 934,775 Other liabilities 57,355 66,073 Stockholders’ equity 499,528 441,346 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,511,024 $ 4,296,813 Net interest income $ 43,086 $ 38,747 Net interest margin (2) 4.04% 3.81%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 45,881 $ 58,318 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 676,119 494,121 Securities available for sale 602,852 567,540 Loans held for sale 17,203 9,993 Loans held for investment 3,103,529 3,144,502 Less: Allowance for credit losses (44,822 ) (45,131 ) Net loans held for investment 3,058,707 3,099,371 Premises and equipment, net 51,585 51,563 Goodwill 19,315 19,315 Intangible assets 1,012 1,133 Mortgage servicing rights 24,611 24,041 Other assets 149,089 155,105 Total assets $ 4,646,374 $ 4,480,500 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,034,117 $ 1,023,517 Interest-bearing deposits 2,993,469 2,850,560 Total deposits 4,027,586 3,874,077 Short-term borrowings — — Subordinated debt 14,100 14,100 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 53,356 52,093 Total liabilities 4,141,435 3,986,663 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,342 16,294 Additional paid-in capital 91,244 91,065 Retained earnings 445,971 434,197 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (48,618 ) (47,719 ) Total stockholders’ equity 504,939 493,837 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,646,374 $ 4,480,500





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 52,677 $ 50,570 Other 9,955 9,352 Total interest income 62,632 59,922 Interest expense: Deposits 18,878 19,827 Subordinated debt 243 835 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 659 733 Other — — Total interest expense 19,780 21,395 Net interest income 42,852 38,527 Provision for credit losses 260 420 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,592 38,107 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,255 2,141 Mortgage banking activities 3,918 2,113 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,216 3,379 Other 1,906 2,992 Total noninterest income 11,295 10,625 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,154 19,441 Net occupancy expense 3,953 4,027 Professional services 2,955 1,730 Marketing and development 1,001 905 Other 7,463 6,927 Total noninterest expense 35,526 33,030 Income before income taxes 18,361 15,702 Income tax expense 3,816 3,408 Net income $ 14,545 $ 12,294





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 1,052,951 $ 1,064,625 Commercial - Specialized 384,861 409,351 Commercial - General 654,634 659,323 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 589,026 589,851 Auto Loans 256,056 259,157 Other Consumer 62,557 62,092 Construction 103,444 100,103 Total loans held for investment $ 3,103,529 $ 3,144,502





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,034,117 $ 1,023,517 NOW & other transaction accounts 1,276,159 1,307,596 MMDA & other savings 1,275,974 1,111,529 Time deposits 441,336 431,435 Total deposits $ 4,027,586 $ 3,874,077





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 14,545 $ 15,254 $ 16,318 $ 14,605 $ 12,294 Income tax expense 3,816 3,832 4,342 4,020 3,408 Provision for credit losses 260 1,775 500 2,500 420 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,621 $ 20,861 $ 21,160 $ 21,125 $ 16,122





As of March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Tangible common equity Total common stockholders’ equity $ 504,939 $ 493,837 $ 477,802 $ 454,074 $ 443,743 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (20,327 ) (20,448 ) (20,580 ) (20,732 ) (20,884 ) Tangible common equity $ 484,612 $ 473,389 $ 457,222 $ 433,342 $ 422,859 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,646,374 $ 4,480,500 $ 4,479,437 $ 4,363,674 $ 4,405,209 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (20,327 ) (20,448 ) (20,580 ) (20,732 ) (20,884 ) Tangible assets $ 4,626,047 $ 4,460,052 $ 4,458,857 $ 4,342,942 $ 4,384,325 Shares outstanding 16,342,219 16,293,577 16,247,839 16,230,475 16,235,647 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.87% 11.02% 10.67% 10.41% 10.07% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.48% 10.61% 10.25% 9.98% 9.64% Book value per share $ 30.90 $ 30.31 $ 29.41 $ 27.98 $ 27.33 Tangible book value per share $ 29.65 $ 29.05 $ 28.14 $ 26.70 $ 26.05



