Stride reports third quarter 2026 financial results

 | Source: Stride, Inc. Stride, Inc.

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights Compared to 2025

  • Revenue of $629.9 million, compared with $613.4 million
  • Income from operations of $129.1 million, compared with $130.8 million
  • Net income of $88.5 million, compared with $99.3 million
  • Diluted net income per share of $1.93, compared with $2.02
  • Adjusted operating income of $140.4 million, compared with $141.7 million (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $171.3 million, compared with $168.3 million (1)
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, compared with $2.33 (1)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Summary Financial Metrics

 Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2026/2025
 2026 2025 $ %
 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Revenues$629,873 $613,376 $16,497 2.7%
           
Income from operations 129,080  130,786  (1,706) (1.3%)
Adjusted operating income (1) 140,424  141,744  (1,320) (0.9%)
           
Net income 88,527  99,346  (10,819) (10.9%)
Net income per share, diluted 1.93  2.02  (0.09) (4.5%)
Adjusted earnings per share (1) 2.30  2.33  (0.03) (1.3%)
           
EBITDA (1) 161,676  159,727  1,949 1.2%
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 171,250  168,275  2,975 1.8%

(1)  To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Nine Month Fiscal 2026 Highlights Compared to 2025

  • Revenue of $1,882.0 million, compared with $1,751.7 million
  • Income from operations of $344.9 million, compared with $303.2 million
  • Net income of $256.8 million, compared with $236.6 million
  • Diluted net income per share of $5.39, compared with $4.95
  • Adjusted operating income of $380.6 million, compared with $335.7 million (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $467.8 million, compared with $412.6 million (1)
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $6.22, compared with $5.83 (1)

Nine Month Fiscal 2026 Summary Financial Metrics

 Nine Months Ended March 31, Change 2026/2025
 2026 2025 $ %
 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Revenues$1,882,017 $1,751,670 $130,347 7.4%
           
Income from operations 344,915  303,229  41,686 13.7%
Adjusted operating income (1) 380,559  335,673  44,886 13.4%
           
Net income 256,804  236,621  20,183 8.5%
Net income per share, diluted 5.39  4.95  0.44 8.9%
Adjusted earnings per share (1) 6.22  5.83  0.39 6.7%
           
EBITDA (1) 437,698  387,699  49,999 12.9%
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 467,761  412,621  55,140 13.4%


Revenue Data

 Three Months Ended      Nine Months Ended     
 March 31, Change 2026 / 2025 March 31, Change 2026 / 2025
 2026 2025 $ % 2026  2025 $ %
 (In thousands, except percentages)
                      
General Education$357,463 $370,821 $(13,358) (3.6%) $1,061,976 $1,054,542 $7,434  0.7%
Career Learning                     
Middle - High School 259,520  223,868  35,652  15.9%  776,610  635,832  140,778  22.1%
Adult 12,890  18,687  (5,797) (31.0%)  43,431  61,296  (17,865) (29.1%)
Total Career Learning 272,410  242,555  29,855  12.3%  820,041  697,128  122,913  17.6%
Total Revenues$629,873 $613,376 $16,497  2.7% $1,882,017 $1,751,670 $130,347  7.4%
                      

Enrollment and Revenue Per Enrollment Data

Third quarter enrollments were 244.5K, up 1.8% compared to 240.2K enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Of the total enrollments, 110.1K were Career Learning enrollments, up 11.6% compared to 98.7K Career Learning enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Enrollments only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, and instructional and support services, inclusive of administrative support and may include enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. Stride does not report enrollments for our Adult Learning business.

Revenue per enrollment for the third quarter was $2,485, up 2.9% compared to $2,415 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,590, up 2.9% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, and Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,356, up 3.8%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $856.0 million, compared with $1,011.4 million reported at June 30, 2025.

Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $18.5 million, compared to $15.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, and were comprised of $0.5 million of property and equipment, $12.8 million of capitalized software development and $5.2 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company is narrowing its revenue, adjusted income, and capital expenditures forecast for the full fiscal year 2026:

  • Revenue in the range of $2.490 billion to $2.520 billion.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $75 million to $80 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Effective tax rate of 24% to 25%.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $490 million to $500 million. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements below.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations.

About Stride Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com.

Investor Contact
ir@k12.com		Media Contact
press@k12.com
  

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including FY 2026 outlook. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “outlook,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “will be,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model or meet guidance; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve, our vendors, or us to comply with our contracts, or federal, state and local laws and regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, contractual remedies, or actions or proceedings against us; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve, including due to the evolution of curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction or termination in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies (including artificial intelligence) and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud systems and facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; problems in the implementation of new IT systems and technology; failure by us or third parties to maintain and support information technology systems, including addressing quality issues and timely delivering new products and enhancements; risks related to artificial intelligence; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s Investor Relations website at investors.stridelearning.com.



STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands except share and per share data)
Revenues$629,873  $613,376  $1,882,017  $1,751,670 
Instructional costs and services 398,308   364,086   1,148,699   1,046,670 
Gross margin 231,565   249,290   733,318   705,000 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 102,485   118,504   388,403   401,771 
Income from operations 129,080   130,786   344,915   303,229 
Interest expense, net (3,001)  (2,787)  (8,889)  (7,810)
Other income (expense), net (5,338)  7,360   811   23,469 
Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investments 120,741   135,359   336,837   318,888 
Income tax expense (31,545)  (35,450)  (79,934)  (80,088)
Loss from equity method investments (669)  (563)  (99)  (2,179)
Net income attributable to common stockholders$88,527  $99,346  $256,804  $236,621 
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:           
Basic$2.09  $2.31  $5.98  $5.50 
Diluted$1.93  $2.02  $5.39  $4.95 
Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:           
Basic 42,330,276   43,092,682   42,925,740   42,992,727 
Diluted 45,835,843   49,181,728   47,607,602   47,798,923 



STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 March 31, June 30,
 2026
 2025
   (audited)
ASSETS(In thousands except share and per share data)
      
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$614,047  $782,497 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $33,132 and $31,124 854,874   559,646 
Inventories, net 21,501   37,570 
Prepaid expenses 64,573   35,579 
Marketable securities 191,793   202,769 
Other current assets 12,002   14,673 
Total current assets 1,758,790   1,632,734 
Property and equipment, net 103,281   78,582 
Capitalized software, net 82,653   75,314 
Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 62,444   58,584 
Intangible assets, net 12,646   18,227 
Goodwill 246,676   246,676 
Deferred tax asset    26,377 
Deposits and other assets 180,446   157,465 
Total assets$2,446,936  $2,293,959 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable$45,090  $43,962 
Accrued liabilities 96,775   103,276 
Accrued compensation and benefits 60,449   74,939 
Deferred revenue 19,118   26,995 
Current portion of finance lease liability 58,499   42,316 
Current portion of operating lease liability 3,239   11,391 
Total current liabilities 283,170   302,879 
Long-term finance lease liability 59,297   44,567 
Long-term operating lease liability 8,807   35,164 
Long-term debt 417,579   416,322 
Deferred tax liability 17,503    
Other long-term liabilities 18,655   15,408 
Total liabilities 805,011   814,340 
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity     
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,133,813 and 48,852,419 shares issued; and 42,526,280 and 43,517,676 shares outstanding, respectively 4   4 
Additional paid-in capital 729,851   735,711 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59)  (67)
Retained earnings 1,103,257   846,453 
Treasury stock of 6,607,533 and 5,334,743 shares at cost, respectively (191,128)  (102,482)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,641,925   1,479,619 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,446,936  $2,293,959 



STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  
 Nine Months Ended
 March 31,
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities     
Net income$256,804  $236,621 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization expense 92,783   84,470 
Stock-based compensation expense 30,063   24,922 
Deferred income taxes 45,622   5,655 
Provision for credit losses 10,689   13,357 
Amortization of fees on debt 1,257   1,238 
Noncash operating lease expense 4,541   9,230 
Other 11,877   1,712 
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (305,903)  (240,429)
Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets 11,606   (3,643)
Accounts payable 1,249   (528)
Accrued liabilities (8,768)  8,463 
Accrued compensation and benefits (14,275)  4,149 
Operating lease liability (15,950)  (9,583)
Deferred revenue and other liabilities (4,632)  (1,142)
Net cash provided by operating activities 116,963   134,492 
Cash flows from investing activities     
Purchase of property and equipment (587)  (1,350)
Capitalized software development costs (37,471)  (28,605)
Capitalized curriculum development costs (18,156)  (15,451)
Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions (54,342)  (1,681)
Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities 213,886   221,530 
Purchases of marketable securities (222,643)  (227,786)
Net cash used in investing activities (119,313)  (53,343)
Cash flows from financing activities     
Repayments on finance lease obligations (41,277)  (29,957)
Purchase of treasury stock (88,645)  - 
Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (36,178)  (20,672)
Net cash used in financing activities (166,100)  (50,629)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (168,450)  30,520 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 782,497   500,614 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$614,047  $531,134 
      
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of March 31st:     
Cash and cash equivalents$614,047  $528,547 
Other current assets (restricted cash)    476 
Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)    2,111 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$614,047  $531,134 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other one-time charges or gains.
  • EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time charges or gains.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted EPS) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other one-time charges or gains net of tax impact divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding less the shares expected to be received for the capped call transaction related to Stride’s convertible senior notes.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share remove one-time charges or gains which are not related to core operating activities and are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Additionally, adjusted EPS includes the impact from shares expected to be received by the Company to offset potential dilution from the convertible senior notes. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

  • as additional measures of operating performance because they assist in comparing the Company’s performance on a consistent basis; and
  • in presentations to the members of the Company’s Board of Directors to enable the Board to review the same measures used by management to compare the Company’s current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are used to assess the performance of the business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items included and/or not included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands)
Income from operations$129,080 $130,786 $344,915 $303,229
Amortization of intangible assets 1,770  2,410  5,581  7,522
Stock-based compensation expense 9,574  8,548  30,063  24,922
Adjusted operating income$140,424 $141,744 $380,559 $335,673
        

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Nine Months Ended
March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (In thousands)
Net income$88,527 $99,346  $256,804  $236,621 
Interest expense, net 3,001  2,787   8,889   7,810 
Other (income) expense, net 5,338  (7,360)  (811)  (23,469)
Income tax expense 31,545  35,450   79,934   80,088 
Loss from equity method investments 669  563   99   2,179 
Depreciation and amortization 32,596  28,941   92,783   84,470 
EBITDA 161,676  159,727   437,698   387,699 
Stock-based compensation expense 9,574  8,548   30,063   24,922 
Adjusted EBITDA$171,250 $168,275  $467,761  $412,621 
               

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (In thousands)
Net income attributable to common stockholders$88,527  $99,346  $256,804  $236,621 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,770   2,410   5,581   7,522 
Stock-based compensation expense 9,574   8,548   30,063   24,922 
Income tax effect from adjustments above (942)  (617)  (11,749)  (6,132)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders$98,929  $109,687  $280,699  $262,933 
        
Share computation:       
Weighted average common shares — diluted 45,835,843   49,181,728   47,607,602   47,798,923 
Effect of capped call transactions (2,764,425)  (2,092,035)  (2,481,111)  (2,669,924)
Adjusted weighted average common shares — diluted 43,071,418   47,089,693   45,126,491   45,128,999 
Adjusted earnings per share$2.30  $2.33  $6.22  $5.83 
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (per share)
Diluted net income per share$1.93  $2.02  $5.39  $4.95 
Amortization of intangible assets 0.04   0.05   0.12   0.16 
Stock-based compensation expense 0.21   0.17   0.64   0.52 
Income tax effect from adjustments above (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.25)  (0.13)
Effect of capped call transactions 0.14   0.10   0.32   0.33 
Adjusted earnings per share$2.30  $2.33  $6.22  $5.83 
        

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

 Year Ended
June 30, 2026
 Low High
    
Income from operations$443.0 $450.0
Stock-based compensation expense 40.0  42.0
Amortization of intangible assets 7.0  8.0
Adjusted operating income$490.0 $500.0
    

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