First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

 | Source: First Community Bankshares, Inc. First Community Bankshares, Inc.

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company reported net income of $12.03 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. When adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, Inc and non-recurring expenses, net income was $13.83 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 15, 2026, and is expected to be paid on May 29, 2026. 2026 marks the 41st consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and 2025 represented the 16th consecutive year of regular dividend increases. 

On January 23, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Middlebourne, West Virginia-based, Hometown Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank, Inc.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $12.03 million for the first quarter of 2026, was an increase of $209 thousand, or 1.77%, from the same quarter of 2025.
  • When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, net income of $13.83 million was an increase of $2.01 million, or 17.02%, from the same period in 2025.
  • Net interest margin remained strong at 4.37% in the first quarter of 2026, up 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Net interest rate spread increased 11 basis points to 4.05%, driving a $3.05 million, or 10.02%, increase in tax-equivalent net interest income. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of interest earnings assets and lower funding cost yields. Average earning assets increased $263.04 million, or 9.26%, contributing $2.67 million in additional interest income, while the yield of interest-bearing deposits declined 19 basis points, reducing interest expense by $393 thousand, or 8.07%.
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $2.94 million, or 9.80%, compared to March 31, 2025. The increase is attributable to an increase in average earnings assets and decreased funding costs.
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $1.23 million, or 12.00%, when compared to the same quarter of 2025. The increase is attributable primarily to an increase in other services charges and fees of $603 thousand, or 18.05%, and service charges on deposits of $349 thousand, or 9.10%. Noninterest expense increased $3.79 million, or 15.21%, when compared to the same period of 2025. The increase is attributable to merger expenses of $2.31 million and an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.03 million, or 7.74%. The merger expense is related to the recent acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, Inc.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.39% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.49% for the same period of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.29% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 9.49% for the same period of 2025. 
  • When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, ROA was 1.60% for the first quarter of 2026 and ROE was 10.69%. Return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 15.48% for the first quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • The Company completed the strategic acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, Inc., on January 23, 2026. Total assets of $393.81 million were acquired in the transaction increasing the Company's consolidated assets to $3.64 billion on March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company issued 1.03 million common shares in the purchase resulting in an increase in capital of $35.07 million. The purchase transaction created $1.73 million in goodwill and $8.59 million in other intangible assets. Other major balance sheet components increased in the transaction with $171.04 million acquired loans and $357.72 million in deposits.
  • The Company's loan portfolio increased $141.27 million, or 6.10% from yearend 2025.  Excluding the Hometown transaction, the loan portfolio decreased approximately $29.77 million, or 1.29%. Loan production for the first quarter of 2026 was $105.07 million, an increase of $27.16 million over first quarter of 2025.
  • Deposits increased $379.06 million, or 14.12% from December 31, 2025. Excluding the Hometown transaction, deposits increased $21.33 million, or 0.79%.
  • The Company repurchased 504,652 common shares for a total cost of $20.33 million during the first quarter of 2026. Shares repurchase activity was suspended in the third quarter of 2025 in anticipation of the acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, Inc. and resumed upon its completion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.72%, a 0.12% reduction when compared with the same quarter of 2025. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 of $731 thousand, or 0.12%, of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.39 million, or 0.24%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2025. 
  • The allowance for credit losses increased $2.78 million, primarily driven by the $3.21 million impact of the Hometown transaction. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.37% on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.42% on March 31, 2025.
  • Book value per share on March 31, 2026, was $ 27.64, an increase of $0.34 from year-end 2025. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 61 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2026. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.77 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2026. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.64 billion as of March 31, 2026. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
   
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Interest income                   
Interest and fees on loans$31,722  $31,232  $30,805  $30,637  $30,669 
Interest on securities 2,198   1,221   1,050   1,029   1,238 
Interest on deposits in banks 3,861   3,826   3,844   3,722   3,262 
Total interest income 37,781   36,279   35,699   35,388   35,169 
Interest expense                   
Interest on deposits 4,487   3,918   4,402   4,731   4,871 
Interest on borrowings -   -   -   -   - 
Total interest expense 4,487   3,918   4,402   4,731   4,871 
Net interest income 33,294   32,361   31,297   30,657   30,298 
Provision for credit losses 378   36   -   (285)  321 
Net interest income after provision 32,916   32,325   31,297   30,942   29,977 
Noninterest income 11,457   11,429   10,889   10,340   10,229 
Noninterest expense 28,737   27,624   26,279   25,455   24,944 
Income before income taxes 15,636   16,130   15,907   15,827   15,262 
Income tax expense 3,609   3,665   3,641   3,581   3,444 
Net income$12,027  $12,465  $12,266  $12,246  $11,818 
                    
                    
Earnings per common share                   
Basic$0.64  $0.68  $0.67  $0.67  $0.64 
Diluted$0.63  $0.68  $0.67  $0.67  $0.64 
Cash dividends per common share                   
Regular 0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31 
Special cash dividend -   1.00   -   -   2.07 
Weighted average shares outstanding                   
Basic 18,925,478   18,315,268   18,314,865   18,295,465   18,324,760 
Diluted 19,032,945   18,390,550   18,400,289   18,400,793   18,451,321 
Performance ratios                   
Return on average assets 1.39%  1.53%  1.53%  1.53%  1.49%
Return on average common equity 9.29%  9.63%  9.58%  9.84%  9.49%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 13.46%  13.80%  13.82%  14.32%  13.79%

_____________________________

(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.   




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
   
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(Amounts in thousands)2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Noninterest income                   
Wealth management$1,299  $1,181  $1,371  $1,222  $1,162 
Service charges on deposits 4,185   4,292   4,520   4,120   3,836 
Other service charges and fees 3,943   4,046   3,847   3,791   3,340 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities (2)  -   -   -   - 
Other operating income 2,032   1,911   1,151   1,207   1,891 
Total noninterest income$11,457  $11,429  $10,889  $10,340  $10,229 
Noninterest expense                   
Salaries and employee benefits$14,367  $14,398  $14,351  $14,349  $13,335 
Occupancy expense 1,666   1,306   1,508   1,290   1,576 
Furniture and equipment expense 1,573   1,484   1,502   1,587   1,575 
Service fees 2,789   2,648   2,728   2,475   2,484 
Advertising and public relations 873   923   939   1,154   1,055 
Professional fees 238   240   293   360   372 
Amortization of intangibles 846   433   433   526   524 
FDIC premiums and assessments 415   360   362   361   362 
Merger expense 2,310   2,125   787   -   - 
Other operating expense 3,660   3,707   3,376   3,353   3,661 
Total noninterest expense$28,737  $27,624  $26,279  $25,455  $24,944 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
   
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share$12,027  $12,465  $12,266  $12,246  $11,818 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                   
Loss on sale of securities 2   -   -   -   - 
Merger expense 2,310   2,125   787   -   - 
Total adjustments 2,312   2,125   787   -   - 
Tax effect 509   434   152   -   - 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP$13,830  $14,156  $12,901  $12,246  $11,818 
                    
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP$0.73  $0.77  $0.70  $0.67  $0.64 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                   
Adjusted return on average assets 1.60%  1.74%  1.60%  1.53%  1.49%
Adjusted return on average common equity 10.69%  10.94%  10.08%  9.84%  9.49%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.48%  15.67%  14.53%  14.32%  13.79%

_____________________________

(1)Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.   
(2)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.   



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
   
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026  2025 
 Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                       
Earning assets                       
Loans(2)(3)$2,434,351  $31,854   5.31% $2,395,068  $30,757   5.21%
Securities available for sale 258,621   2,224   3.49%  149,266   1,261   3.43%
Interest-bearing deposits 410,338   3,865   3.82%  295,939   3,262   4.47%
Total earning assets 3,103,310   37,943   4.96%  2,840,273   35,280   5.04%
Other assets 413,222           373,791         
Total assets$3,516,532          $3,214,064         
                        
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                       
Interest-bearing deposits                       
Demand deposits$780,138  $417   0.22% $658,651  $180   0.11%
Savings deposits 997,222   3,097   1.26%  891,148   3,311   1.51%
Time deposits 216,089   964   1.81%  238,254   1,380   2.35%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,993,449   4,478   0.91%  1,788,053   4,871   1.10%
Borrowings                       
Federal funds purchased -   -   -   -   -   - 
Retail repurchase agreements 2,565   9   1.44%  1,071   -   0.06%
Total borrowings 2,565   9   1.44%  1,071   -   0.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,996,014   4,487   0.91%  1,789,124   4,871   1.10%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 933,084           859,988         
Other liabilities 62,507           60,167         
Total liabilities 2,991,605           2,709,279         
Stockholders' equity 524,927           504,785         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,516,532          $3,214,064         
Net interest income, FTE(1)    $33,456          $30,409     
Net interest rate spread         4.05%          3.94%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.37%          4.34%

_____________________________

(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $490 thousand and $556 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026,and 2025, respectively.

5


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
               
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Assets                   
Cash and cash equivalents$600,299  $512,240  $427,705  $395,057  $414,682 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 267,522   132,688   131,314   132,535   129,659 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,456,029   2,314,755   2,331,305   2,353,277   2,382,699 
Allowance for credit losses (33,543)  (30,761)  (31,597)  (33,020)  (33,784)
Loans held for investment, net 2,422,486   2,283,994   2,299,708   2,320,257   2,348,915 
Premises and equipment, net 50,204   47,560   47,522   48,023   48,780 
Other real estate owned -   -   264   455   298 
Interest receivable 9,856   8,720   9,121   8,787   9,306 
Goodwill 145,672   143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets 18,841   11,098   11,531   11,964   12,490 
Other assets 130,067   119,397   118,502   119,990   117,697 
Total assets$3,644,947  $3,259,643  $3,189,613  $3,181,014  $3,225,773 
                    
Liabilities                   
Deposits                   
Noninterest-bearing$959,555  $896,255  $865,554  $873,677  $893,794 
Interest-bearing 2,104,832   1,789,074   1,765,039   1,761,687   1,790,683 
Total deposits 3,064,387   2,685,329   2,630,593   2,635,364   2,684,477 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,181   1,214   1,429   1,016   908 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 55,985   72,553   46,866   41,805   43,971 
Total liabilities 3,123,553   2,759,096   2,678,888   2,678,185   2,729,356 
                    
Stockholders' equity                   
Common stock 18,861   18,335   18,315   18,311   18,327 
Additional paid-in capital 184,684   170,358   169,569   169,358   169,867 
Retained earnings 325,439   319,368   330,895   324,307   317,728 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,590)  (7,514)  (8,054)  (9,147)  (9,505)
Total stockholders' equity 521,394   500,547   510,725   502,829   496,417 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,644,947  $3,259,643  $3,189,613  $3,181,014  $3,225,773 
                    
Shares outstanding at period-end 18,861,295   18,334,787   18,314,905   18,311,232   18,326,657 
Book value per common share$27.64  $27.30  $27.89  $27.46  $27.09 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.92   18.84   19.40   18.95   18.55 

_____________________________

(1 )A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.



SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
               
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(Amounts in thousands)2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Allowance for Credit Losses                   
Balance at beginning of period:                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans$30,761  $31,597  $33,020  $33,784  $34,825 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 355   319   319   312   341 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 31,116   31,916   33,339   34,096   35,166 
Adjustments to beginning balance:                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Hometown acquisition 3,213   -   -   -   - 
Net Adjustments 3,213   -   -   -   - 
Provision for credit losses:                   
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans 300   -   -   (292)  350 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loan commitments 78   36   -   7   (29)
Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans and loan commitments 378   36   -   (285)  321 
Charge-offs (1,379)  (1,527)  (2,015)  (1,509)  (1,998)
Recoveries 648   691   592   1,037   607 
Net charge-offs (731)  (836)  (1,423)  (472)  (1,391)
Balance at end of period:                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans 33,543   30,761   31,597   33,020   33,784 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 433   355   319   319   312 
Ending balance$33,976  $31,116  $31,916  $33,339  $34,096 
                    
Nonperforming Assets                   
Nonaccrual loans$17,672  $13,941  $16,514  $18,084  $19,974 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 30   212   125   568   117 
Total nonperforming loans 17,702   14,153   16,639   18,652   20,091 
OREO -   -   264   455   298 
Total nonperforming assets$17,702  $14,153  $16,903  $19,107  $20,389 
                    
                    
Additional Information                   
Total modified loans$2,736  $2,442  $2,291  $2,129  $2,124 
                    
Asset Quality Ratios                   
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.72%  0.61%  0.71%  0.79%  0.84%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49%  0.43%  0.53%  0.60%  0.63%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 189.49%  217.35%  189.90%  177.03%  168.15%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.37%  1.33%  1.36%  1.40%  1.42%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.12%  0.14%  0.24%  0.08%  0.24%

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