Smithfield Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
Tuesday, May 12
- Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, New York, NY
President and CEO Shane Smith Fireside Chat 10:45 am EDT
Webcast link
Wednesday, May 13
- BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, New York, NY
President and CEO Shane Smith will conduct 1x1 meetings
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world. For more information, please visit investors.smithfieldfoods.com.
Investor Contact:
Julie MacMedan
Email: ir@smithfield.com
Media Contact:
Ray Atkinson
Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com
Cell: 757.576.1383