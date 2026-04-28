Smithfield Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Tuesday, May 12

Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, New York, NY

President and CEO Shane Smith Fireside Chat 10:45 am EDT

Webcast link

Wednesday, May 13

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, New York, NY

President and CEO Shane Smith will conduct 1x1 meetings

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world. For more information, please visit investors.smithfieldfoods.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie MacMedan

Email: ir@smithfield.com

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383