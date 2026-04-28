O-I Glass Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Perrysburg, Ohio, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Please follow the links below to view the documents containing our first quarter 2026 earnings materials.

O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earning Release and Financial Tables

O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation

O-I CEO Gordon Hardie and CFO John Haudrich will conduct a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, in the Events and Presentations section. A replay of the call will be available on the website for a year following the event.



ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 61 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2025. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

CONTACTS:

CHRIS MANUEL

VP, Investor Relations

Chris.Manuel@o-i.com

567.336.2600



SASHA SEKPEH

Sr. Finance Coordinator

Alexandra.Sekpeh@o-i.com

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