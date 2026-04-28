Lichen International Limited Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

XIAMEN, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lichen International Limited (Nasdaq: LICN) ("Lichen International" or the "Company"), a dedicated financial and taxation service provider in China today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Revenue decreased approximately $19.96 million or 40.89% to approximately $24.52 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared with approximately $41.48 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to severe price competition from more consulting service providers transformed from bookkeeping agencies.

The net loss increased by approximately $15.67 million, or 256.00%, to approximately $21.79 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from approximately $6.12 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Ya Li, Chairman of Lichen International, said, "Over the past two years, we have faced an increasingly fierce market competition landscape: a large number of traditional small-scale financial consulting firms focusing on bookkeeping have entered the market with low-price strategies, directly leading to the continuous deterioration of the industry's competitive environment. Meanwhile, affected by the macroeconomic downturn, customers' payment capacity and willingness have both significantly weakened, further resulting in a decline in the Company's average customer price.

To proactively respond to changes in the market environment and break through development bottlenecks, we have been continuously strengthening brand promotion and investing a large amount of advertising expenses to enhance the popularity of the "Lichen" brand. Meanwhile, we strategically terminated the operation of the education support service in August 2025 — transforming the original "education + consulting" business model into a new "service + resources + capital" model. For emerging industries and high-quality enterprises, the Company is no longer limited to consulting service, but integrates resources and provides precise empowerment. We help enterprises achieve rapid growth by providing diversified services such as professional consulting, resource connection, and strategic investment. We actively promote the expansion of Pre-IPO advisory services. We assist listed companies acquire high-quality assets and optimize their business structure and help potential IPO projects develop in a standardized manner and ultimately obtains reasonable returns through investment layout.

The Company's core advantages lie in accurately gaining insight into the fundamentals of enterprises through in-depth services, accurately analyzing their investment value, and realizing efficient linkage between services and investment.

Over the past two years, the Company has continuously increased investment and deepened R&D in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). We have deeply integrated AI technology with our profound understanding of enterprise needs and industry knowledge, kept pace with industry technological trends, and continuously applied cutting-edge AI technologies such as Deekseek and OpenClaw. We are developing a number of practical tools, including financial and tax diagnosis system, enterprise valuation system, entrepreneur decision support system. We firmly believe that through continuous in-depth cultivation and investment in the AI field, we will achieve breakthrough in revenue growth and new customer acquisition, and further consolidate our industry competitiveness.”

About Lichen International Limited

Lichen International Limited focuses on providing (i) financial and taxation solution services; (ii) education support services; (iii) software and maintenance services and (iv) Pre-IPO advisory services in the PRC under our “Lichen” brand. In recognition of the Company's expertise and experience in the financial and taxation solution services industry for over 20 years, the Company has built up its reputation as a dedicated financial and taxation solution services provider of professional and high-quality services in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.lichenzx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tian Sun

Phone: +86-592-5586999

Email: ir@lichenzx.com