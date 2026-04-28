Fold to Release First Quarter 2026 Results May 12th

PHOENIX, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date : May 12, 2026

: May 12, 2026 Time : 5:00 PM EDT

: 5:00 PM EDT Participant Call Links : Live Webcast: Link Dial-in Registration: Link





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Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Dial-in Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Fold’s website at https://investor.foldapp.com.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

OG Advisory Group

Samir Jain, CFA

FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Confluence Partners, LLC

Cindy Stoller

media@foldapp.com