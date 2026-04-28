Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 and an Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: Renasant Corporation Renasant Corporation

TUPELO, Miss., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2026.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Mar 31, 2025
Net income and earnings per share:   
Net income$88,228$78,948 $41,518 
Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)  (7,931) (593)
Basic EPS 0.94 0.84  0.65 
Diluted EPS 0.94 0.83  0.65 
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.93 0.91  0.66 
Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax)  (0.08) (0.01)


The Company also announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2026. This represents a $0.01 increase in the Company’s quarterly dividend.

“Two years ago, we challenged ourselves by setting aspirational goals to improve the financial performance of Renasant. The strong financial results for the first quarter exceeded the goals we set for ourselves and reflect the strong performance of our team. We are also pleased to announce our second dividend increase within the last six months,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe we are well positioned to build upon this success in future quarters as our team remains focused on growing customer relationships and hiring talent throughout our Southeastern markets.”

Quarterly Highlights

Performance Metrics

  • Return on assets was 1.33% for the first quarter of 2026, up from 0.94% in the first quarter of 2025
  • Return on average equity for the first quarter of 2026 was 9.20%, up from 6.25% in the first quarter of 2025
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) was 16.36% for the first quarter of 2026, up from 10.16% in the first quarter of 2025
  • Our efficiency ratio improved to 55.73% for the first quarter of 2026, down from 65.51% in the first quarter of 2025, and the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) improved to 52.82% for the first quarter of 2026, down from 64.43% in the first quarter of 2025

Earnings

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $88.2 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $0.94 and $0.93, respectively
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2026 was $228.4 million, down $3.9 million linked quarter
  • For the first quarter of 2026, net interest margin was 3.87%, down 2 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 3.61%, down 1 basis point linked quarter
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.94% for the first quarter of 2026, down 3 basis points linked quarter
  • Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million linked quarter
  • Mortgage banking income increased $0.5 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $542.3 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2026, up $52.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.85% for the first quarter of 2026, down 14 basis points linked quarter
  • Noninterest expense decreased $15.4 million linked quarter, which includes a $10.6 million decrease in merger and conversion related expenses. The Company continued to realize cost savings from the integration with The First Bancshares, Inc. in the first quarter of 2026

Balance Sheet

  • Loans decreased $71.8 million linked quarter, representing a 1.5% annualized net loan decrease
  • Securities increased $225.3 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $379.0 million in securities during the first quarter which was offset by a negative fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $15.9 million and cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $141.5 million
  • Deposits at March 31, 2026 increased $626.4 million linked quarter. Seasonal increases in public fund deposits contributed $380.4 million to the overall increase. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $139.5 million linked quarter and represented 23.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2026

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) both increased 1.4% linked quarter
  • During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $75.0 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $39.53. In April, an additional $25.0 million has been repurchased at a weighted average price of $38.36
  • Effective April 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the amount authorized for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program by $100.0 million. This plan, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2026 or the repurchase of the entire amount authorized under the plan. With this increase, as of April 28, 2026, approximately $136.8 million in repurchase authorization remains available under the program.

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $4.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively for the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of $1.2 million and $1.6 million, respectively, linked quarter
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2026, up 2 basis points linked quarter
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 147.71% at March 31, 2026, compared to 167.00% at December 31, 2025
  • Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 were $2.3 million, or 0.05% annualized, down $6.8 million linked quarter
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 1.06% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.77% at March 31, 2026, compared to 2.94% at December 31, 2025

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Interest income     
Loans held for investment$295,397$305,604$308,110$301,794$196,566
Loans held for sale 2,876 3,617 4,675 4,639 3,008
Securities 32,266 30,232 30,217 28,408 12,117
Other 7,581 7,480 8,096 9,057 8,639
Total interest income 338,120 346,933 351,098 343,898 220,330
Interest expense     
Deposits 103,860 105,673 115,573 111,921 79,386
Borrowings 10,701 13,867 12,005 13,118 6,747
Total interest expense 114,561 119,540 127,578 125,039 86,133
Net interest income 223,559 227,393 223,520 218,859 134,197
Provision for credit losses     
Provision for loan losses 4,224 5,473 9,650 75,400 2,050
Provision for unfunded commitments 3,856 5,462 800 5,922 2,700
Total provision for credit losses 8,080 10,935 10,450 81,322 4,750
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 215,479 216,458 213,070 137,537 129,447
Noninterest income 50,272 51,125 46,026 48,334 36,395
Noninterest expense 155,328 170,750 183,830 183,204 113,876
Income before income taxes 110,423 96,833 75,266 2,667 51,966
Income taxes 22,195 17,885 15,478 1,649 10,448
Net income$88,228$78,948$59,788$1,018$41,518
      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)$88,071$86,879$72,917$65,877$42,111
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1)$118,294$118,335$103,210$103,001$57,507
      
Basic earnings per share$0.94$0.84$0.63$0.01$0.65
Diluted earnings per share 0.94 0.83 0.63 0.01 0.65
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.93 0.91 0.77 0.69 0.66
Average basic shares outstanding 93,693,615 94,469,544 94,623,551 94,580,927 63,666,419
Average diluted shares outstanding 94,228,343 95,172,380 95,284,603 95,136,160 64,028,025
Cash dividends per common share$0.23$0.23$0.22$0.22$0.22


(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

 Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Return on average assets1.33%1.17%0.90%0.02%0.94%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)1.33 1.29 1.09 1.01 0.95 
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)1.51 1.35 1.06 0.13 1.01 
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)1.51 1.47 1.27 1.18 1.02 
Return on average equity9.20 8.14 6.25 0.11 6.25 
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)9.19 8.95 7.62 7.06 6.34 
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)16.36 14.80 11.87 1.43 10.16 
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)16.33 16.18 14.22 13.50 10.30 
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)55.73 60.23 67.05 67.59 65.51 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)52.82 53.52 57.51 57.07 64.43 
Dividend payout ratio24.47 27.38 34.92 2200.00 33.85 


Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

 As of
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Shares outstanding 92,881,329  94,636,207  95,020,881  95,019,311  63,739,467 
Market value per share$36.13 $35.22 $36.89 $35.93 $33.93 
Book value per share 41.63  41.05  40.26  39.77  42.79 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 25.00  24.65  23.77  23.10  27.07 
Shareholders’ equity to assets 14.27% 14.52% 14.31% 14.19% 14.93%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 9.08  9.26  8.98  8.77  9.99 
Leverage ratio(2) 9.54  9.61  9.46  9.36  11.39 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.22  11.24  11.04  11.08  12.59 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2) 11.22  11.24  11.04  11.08  13.35 
Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 14.77  14.78  14.88  14.97  16.89 


(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Preliminary

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Noninterest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts$14,740$14,535$13,416$13,618$10,364
Fees and commissions 4,654 5,192 4,167 6,650 3,787
Wealth management revenue 8,678 8,572 8,217 7,345 7,067
Mortgage banking income 9,435 8,924 9,017 11,263 8,147
BOLI income 3,689 3,697 4,235 3,383 2,929
Other 9,076 10,205 6,974 6,075 4,101
Total noninterest income$50,272$51,125$46,026$48,334$36,395
Noninterest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits$91,749$98,082$98,982$99,542$71,957
Data processing 5,221 5,636 5,541 5,438 4,089
Net occupancy and equipment 18,031 16,123 18,415 17,359 11,754
Other real estate owned 1,399 481 328 157 685
Professional fees 4,402 4,327 3,435 4,223 2,884
Advertising and public relations 4,599 4,314 5,254 4,490 4,297
Intangible amortization 8,220 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080
Communications 4,009 4,493 3,955 3,184 2,033
Merger and conversion related expenses  10,567 17,494 20,479 791
Other 17,698 18,262 21,752 19,448 14,306
Total noninterest expense$155,328$170,750$183,830$183,204$113,876


Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Gain on sales of loans, net(1)$5,305$5,243$5,270$5,316$4,500
Fees, net 2,842 2,970 3,050 3,740 2,317
Mortgage servicing income, net 1,288 711 697 2,207 1,330
Total mortgage banking income$9,435$8,924$9,017$11,263$8,147


(1) Gain on sales of loans, net includes pipeline fair value adjustments


Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)As of
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,216,980 $1,070,718 $1,083,785 $1,378,612 $1,091,339 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,006,511  1,030,073  1,051,884  1,076,817  1,101,901 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,809,647  2,560,818  2,512,650  2,471,487  1,002,056 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 230,980  265,959  286,779  356,791  226,003 
Loans held for investment 18,975,248  19,047,039  19,025,521  18,563,447  13,055,593 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (295,862) (293,955) (297,591) (290,770) (203,931)
Loans, net 18,679,386  18,753,084  18,727,930  18,272,677  12,851,662 
Premises and equipment, net 463,723  465,141  471,213  465,100  279,011 
Other real estate owned 12,954  15,191  10,578  11,750  8,654 
Goodwill 1,406,667  1,405,840  1,411,711  1,419,782  988,898 
Other intangibles 138,392  146,612  155,077  163,751  13,025 
Bank-owned life insurance 494,874  492,541  488,920  486,613  337,502 
Mortgage servicing rights 64,850  65,271  65,466  64,539  72,902 
Other assets 582,310  480,178  460,172  457,056  298,428 
Total assets$27,107,274 $26,751,426 $26,726,165 $26,624,975 $18,271,381 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$5,183,426 $5,043,960 $5,238,431 $5,356,153 $3,541,375 
Interest-bearing 16,916,058  16,429,110  16,186,124  16,226,484  11,230,720 
Total deposits 22,099,484  21,473,070  21,424,555  21,582,637  14,772,095 
Short-term borrowings 305,863  555,774  606,063  405,349  108,015 
Long-term debt 500,342  499,756  558,878  556,976  433,309 
Other liabilities 334,667  337,921  310,891  301,159  230,857 
Total liabilities 23,240,356  22,866,521  22,900,387  22,846,121  15,544,276 
      
Shareholders’ equity:     
Common stock 488,612  488,612  488,612  488,612  332,421 
Treasury stock (173,835) (103,494) (90,297) (90,248) (91,646)
Additional paid-in capital 2,388,649  2,392,997  2,389,033  2,393,566  1,486,849 
Retained earnings 1,263,116  1,196,522  1,139,600  1,100,965  1,121,102 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,624) (89,732) (101,170) (114,041) (121,621)
Total shareholders’ equity 3,866,918  3,884,905  3,825,778  3,778,854  2,727,105 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$27,107,274 $26,751,426 $26,726,165 $26,624,975 $18,271,381 


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026December 31, 2025March 31, 2025
 Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans held for investment$19,035,115$299,1256.37%$19,041,103$309,6676.45%$12,966,869$199,5046.24%
Loans held for sale 211,507 2,8765.44% 254,086 3,6175.70% 200,917 3,0085.99%
Taxable securities 3,380,880 28,8613.41% 3,237,156 27,1223.35% 1,883,535 10,9712.33%
Tax-exempt securities 432,789 4,5424.20% 433,556 4,0153.70% 259,800 1,4432.22%
Total securities 3,813,669 33,4033.50% 3,670,712 31,1373.39% 2,143,335 12,4142.32%
Interest-bearing balances with banks 823,706 7,5813.73% 784,455 7,4803.78% 824,743 8,6394.25%
Total interest-earning assets 23,883,997 342,9855.81% 23,750,356 351,9015.89% 16,135,864 223,5655.61%
Cash and due from banks 290,611   287,137   181,869  
Intangible assets 1,548,244   1,563,189   1,002,511  
Other assets 1,132,508   1,092,857   669,392  
Total assets$26,855,360  $26,693,539  $17,989,636  
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing demand(1)$11,741,333$72,0252.49%$11,428,429$74,7822.60%$7,835,617$54,7102.83%
Savings deposits 1,289,327 8760.28% 1,275,274 8740.27% 813,451 7110.35%
Time deposits 3,583,946 30,9593.50% 3,439,216 30,0173.46% 2,474,218 23,9653.93%
Total interest-bearing deposits 16,614,606 103,8602.54% 16,142,919 105,6732.60% 11,123,286 79,3862.89%
Borrowed funds 973,114 10,7014.44% 1,242,124 13,8674.44% 556,734 6,7474.88%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,587,720 114,5612.64% 17,385,043 119,5402.73% 11,680,020 86,1332.99%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,088,817   5,183,691   3,408,830  
Other liabilities 290,242   275,014   208,105  
Shareholders’ equity 3,888,581   3,849,791   2,692,681  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$26,855,360  $26,693,539  $17,989,636  
Net interest income/ net interest margin $228,4243.87% $232,3613.89% $137,4323.45%
Cost of funding  2.05%  2.10%  2.31%
Cost of total deposits  1.94%  1.97%  2.22%


(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)As of
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Loan Portfolio:     
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgage$4,584,118$4,635,033$4,642,657$4,648,443$3,457,192
Construction and Land Development 1,898,629 1,905,636 1,990,657 1,795,197 1,325,547
Commercial Real Estate - Non-Owner Occupied 6,135,543 6,245,480 6,120,677 5,953,135 4,262,147
Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 3,357,965 3,334,664 3,321,186 3,288,005 1,949,177
Commercial and Industrial 2,895,477 2,818,326 2,834,669 2,756,491 1,973,991
Consumer 103,516 107,900 115,675 122,176 87,539
Total loans$18,975,248$19,047,039$19,025,521$18,563,447$13,055,593


Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands)As of
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Nonperforming Assets:     
Nonaccruing loans$197,515 $175,730 $170,756 $137,999 $98,638 
Loans 90 days or more past due 2,779  288  792  3,860  95 
Total nonperforming loans 200,294  176,018  171,548  141,859  98,733 
Other real estate owned 12,954  15,191  10,578  11,750  8,654 
Total nonperforming assets$213,248 $191,209 $182,126 $153,609 $107,387 
      
Criticized Loans     
Classified loans$349,068 $359,235 $392,721 $333,626 $224,654 
Special Mention loans 176,345  201,428  219,792  159,931  95,778 
Criticized loans$525,413 $560,663 $612,513 $493,557 $320,432 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans$295,862 $293,955 $297,591 $290,770 $203,931 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$2,317 $9,109 $4,339 $12,054 $(125)
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.05% 0.19% 0.09% 0.26% %
Nonperforming loans / total loans 1.06  0.92  0.90  0.76  0.76 
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.79  0.71  0.68  0.58  0.59 
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.56  1.54  1.56  1.57  1.56 
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 147.71  167.00  173.47  204.97  206.55 
Criticized loans / total loans 2.77  2.94  3.22  2.66  2.45 


CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SgFaqN4L. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2026 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in the United States and entering conference number 8054019 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 13, 2026.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 122-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $27.1 billion and operates 282 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired or may acquire; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) our ability to remediate the material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K; (vi) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vii) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (viii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (ix) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) losses resulting from fraudulent activity, including loan and deposit fraud and social engineering attacks targeting our customers, employees and third party vendors; (xx) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and similar tools; (xxi) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxiii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, including the rapid development of AI technologies; and (xxiv) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net revenue and net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), (ix) adjusted noninterest expense, and (x) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2026, gains on sales of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)   
Net income (GAAP)$88,228 $78,948 $59,788 $1,018 $41,518 
Income taxes 22,195  17,885  15,478  1,649  10,448 
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 8,080  10,935  10,450  81,322  4,750 
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$118,503 $107,768 $85,716 $83,989 $56,716 
Merger and conversion related expenses   10,567  17,494  20,479  791 
Gain on sales of MSR (209)     (1,467)  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$118,294 $118,335 $103,210 $103,001 $57,507 
      
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income   
Net income (GAAP)$88,228 $78,948 $59,788 $1,018 $41,518 
Amortization of intangibles 8,220  8,465  8,674  8,884  1,080 
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,047) (2,112) (2,164) (2,212) (270)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)$94,401 $85,301 $66,298 $7,690 $42,328 
      
Net income (GAAP)$88,228 $78,948 $59,788 $1,018 $41,518 
Merger and conversion related expenses   10,567  17,494  20,479  791 
Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses       62,190   
Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments       4,422   
Gain on sales of MSR (209)     (1,467)  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) 52  (2,636) (4,365) (20,765) (198)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$88,071 $86,879 $72,917 $65,877 $42,111 
Amortization of intangibles 8,220  8,465  8,674  8,884  1,080 
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,047) (2,112) (2,164) (2,212) (270)
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)$94,244 $93,232 $79,427 $72,549 $42,921 
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity   
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)$3,888,581 $3,849,791 $3,794,996 $3,745,051 $2,692,681 
Average intangible assets (1,548,244) (1,563,189) (1,578,846) (1,589,490) (1,002,511)
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)$2,340,337 $2,286,602 $2,216,150 $2,155,561 $1,690,170 
      
Average assets (GAAP)$26,855,360 $26,693,539 $26,456,596 $26,182,865 $17,989,636 
Average intangible assets (1,548,244) (1,563,189) (1,578,846) (1,589,490) (1,002,511)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$25,307,116 $25,130,350 $24,877,750 $24,593,375 $16,987,125 
      
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)$3,866,918 $3,884,905 $3,825,778 $3,778,854 $2,727,105 
Intangible assets (1,545,059) (1,552,452) (1,566,788) (1,583,533) (1,001,923)
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)$2,321,859 $2,332,453 $2,258,990 $2,195,321 $1,725,182 
      
Total assets (GAAP)$27,107,274 $26,751,426 $26,726,165 $26,624,975 $18,271,381 
Intangible assets (1,545,059) (1,552,452) (1,566,788) (1,583,533) (1,001,923)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$25,562,215 $25,198,974 $25,159,377 $25,041,442 $17,269,458 
      
Adjusted Performance Ratios     
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.33% 1.17% 0.90% 0.02% 0.94%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.33  1.29  1.09  1.01  0.95 
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.51  1.35  1.06  0.13  1.01 
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.79  1.60  1.29  1.29  1.28 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.79  1.76  1.55  1.58  1.30 
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.51  1.47  1.27  1.18  1.02 
Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.20  8.14  6.25  0.11  6.25 
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.19  8.95  7.62  7.06  6.34 
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.36  14.80  11.87  1.43  10.16 
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.33  16.18  14.22  13.50  10.30 
      
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share   
Average diluted shares outstanding 94,228,343  95,172,380  95,284,603  95,136,160  64,028,025 
      
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)$0.94 $0.83 $0.63 $0.01 $0.65 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.93 $0.91 $0.77 $0.69 $0.66 
      
Tangible Book Value Per Share     
Shares outstanding 92,881,329  94,636,207  95,020,881  95,019,311  63,739,467 
      
Book value per share (GAAP)$41.63 $41.05 $40.26 $39.77 $42.79 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$25.00 $24.65 $23.77 $23.10 $27.07 
      
Tangible Common Equity Ratio     
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 14.27% 14.52% 14.31% 14.19% 14.93%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.08% 9.26% 8.98% 8.77% 9.99%
      
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio     
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$228,424 $232,361 $228,131 $222,717 $137,432 
      
Total noninterest income (GAAP)$50,272 $51,125 $46,026 $48,334 $36,395 
Gain on sales of MSR (209)     (1,467)  
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$50,063 $51,125 $46,026 $46,867 $36,395 
      
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$155,328 $170,750 $183,830 $183,204 $113,876 
Amortization of intangibles (8,220) (8,465) (8,674) (8,884) (1,080)
Merger and conversion expense   (10,567) (17,494) (20,479) (791)
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$147,108 $151,718 $157,662 $153,841 $112,005 
      
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.73% 60.23% 67.05% 67.59% 65.51%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.82% 53.52% 57.51% 57.07% 64.43%
      
Adjusted Net Revenue   
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$228,424 $232,361 $228,131 $222,717 $137,432 
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 50,063  51,125  46,026  46,867  36,395 
Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)$278,487 $283,486 $274,157 $269,584 $173,827 
      
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin   
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$228,424 $232,361 $228,131 $222,717 $137,432 
Net interest income collected on problem loans (210) (2,767) (664) (2,779) (1,026)
Accretion recognized on purchased loans (15,248) (13,632) (16,862) (17,834) (558)
Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits     2,995  4,396   
Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings 336  335  837  1,072   
Adjustments to net interest income$(15,122)$(16,064)$(13,694)$(15,145)$(1,584)
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)$213,302 $216,297 $214,437 $207,572 $135,848 
      
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.87% 3.89% 3.85% 3.85% 3.45%
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.61% 3.62% 3.62% 3.58% 3.42%
      
Adjusted Loan Yield     
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$299,125 $309,667 $311,903 $304,834 $199,504 
Net interest income collected on problem loans (210) (2,767) (664) (2,779) (1,026)
Accretion recognized on purchased loans (15,248) (13,632) (16,862) (17,834) (558)
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)$283,667 $293,268 $294,377 $284,221 $197,920 
      
Loan yield (GAAP) 6.37% 6.45% 6.60% 6.63% 6.24%
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.04% 6.11% 6.23% 6.18% 6.19%


(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.


Contacts:For Media:For Financials:
 John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
 Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
 Chief Marketing OfficerChief Financial Officer
 (662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281



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