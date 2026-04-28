Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 and an Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2026.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 41,518 Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) — (7,931 ) (593 ) Basic EPS 0.94 0.84 0.65 Diluted EPS 0.94 0.83 0.65 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.93 0.91 0.66 Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) — (0.08 ) (0.01 )



The Company also announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2026. This represents a $0.01 increase in the Company’s quarterly dividend.

“Two years ago, we challenged ourselves by setting aspirational goals to improve the financial performance of Renasant. The strong financial results for the first quarter exceeded the goals we set for ourselves and reflect the strong performance of our team. We are also pleased to announce our second dividend increase within the last six months,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe we are well positioned to build upon this success in future quarters as our team remains focused on growing customer relationships and hiring talent throughout our Southeastern markets.”

Quarterly Highlights

Performance Metrics

Return on assets was 1.33% for the first quarter of 2026, up from 0.94% in the first quarter of 2025

Return on average equity for the first quarter of 2026 was 9.20%, up from 6.25% in the first quarter of 2025

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) was 16.36% for the first quarter of 2026, up from 10.16% in the first quarter of 2025

was 16.36% for the first quarter of 2026, up from 10.16% in the first quarter of 2025 Our efficiency ratio improved to 55.73% for the first quarter of 2026, down from 65.51% in the first quarter of 2025, and the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) improved to 52.82% for the first quarter of 2026, down from 64.43% in the first quarter of 2025

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $88.2 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) were $0.94 and $0.93, respectively

were $0.94 and $0.93, respectively Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2026 was $228.4 million, down $3.9 million linked quarter

For the first quarter of 2026, net interest margin was 3.87%, down 2 basis points linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (1) was 3.61%, down 1 basis point linked quarter

was 3.61%, down 1 basis point linked quarter Cost of total deposits was 1.94% for the first quarter of 2026, down 3 basis points linked quarter

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million linked quarter

Mortgage banking income increased $0.5 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $542.3 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2026, up $52.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.85% for the first quarter of 2026, down 14 basis points linked quarter

Noninterest expense decreased $15.4 million linked quarter, which includes a $10.6 million decrease in merger and conversion related expenses. The Company continued to realize cost savings from the integration with The First Bancshares, Inc. in the first quarter of 2026

Balance Sheet

Loans decreased $71.8 million linked quarter, representing a 1.5% annualized net loan decrease

Securities increased $225.3 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $379.0 million in securities during the first quarter which was offset by a negative fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $15.9 million and cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $141.5 million

Deposits at March 31, 2026 increased $626.4 million linked quarter. Seasonal increases in public fund deposits contributed $380.4 million to the overall increase. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $139.5 million linked quarter and represented 23.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2026

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) both increased 1.4% linked quarter

both increased 1.4% linked quarter During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $75.0 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $39.53. In April, an additional $25.0 million has been repurchased at a weighted average price of $38.36

Effective April 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the amount authorized for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program by $100.0 million. This plan, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2026 or the repurchase of the entire amount authorized under the plan. With this increase, as of April 28, 2026, approximately $136.8 million in repurchase authorization remains available under the program.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $4.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively for the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of $1.2 million and $1.6 million, respectively, linked quarter

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2026, up 2 basis points linked quarter

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 147.71% at March 31, 2026, compared to 167.00% at December 31, 2025

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 were $2.3 million, or 0.05% annualized, down $6.8 million linked quarter

Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 1.06% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.77% at March 31, 2026, compared to 2.94% at December 31, 2025

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 295,397 $ 305,604 $ 308,110 $ 301,794 $ 196,566 Loans held for sale 2,876 3,617 4,675 4,639 3,008 Securities 32,266 30,232 30,217 28,408 12,117 Other 7,581 7,480 8,096 9,057 8,639 Total interest income 338,120 346,933 351,098 343,898 220,330 Interest expense Deposits 103,860 105,673 115,573 111,921 79,386 Borrowings 10,701 13,867 12,005 13,118 6,747 Total interest expense 114,561 119,540 127,578 125,039 86,133 Net interest income 223,559 227,393 223,520 218,859 134,197 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 4,224 5,473 9,650 75,400 2,050 Provision for unfunded commitments 3,856 5,462 800 5,922 2,700 Total provision for credit losses 8,080 10,935 10,450 81,322 4,750 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 215,479 216,458 213,070 137,537 129,447 Noninterest income 50,272 51,125 46,026 48,334 36,395 Noninterest expense 155,328 170,750 183,830 183,204 113,876 Income before income taxes 110,423 96,833 75,266 2,667 51,966 Income taxes 22,195 17,885 15,478 1,649 10,448 Net income $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 1,018 $ 41,518 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 88,071 $ 86,879 $ 72,917 $ 65,877 $ 42,111 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 118,294 $ 118,335 $ 103,210 $ 103,001 $ 57,507 Basic earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.84 $ 0.63 $ 0.01 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share 0.94 0.83 0.63 0.01 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.93 0.91 0.77 0.69 0.66 Average basic shares outstanding 93,693,615 94,469,544 94,623,551 94,580,927 63,666,419 Average diluted shares outstanding 94,228,343 95,172,380 95,284,603 95,136,160 64,028,025 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.17 % 0.90 % 0.02 % 0.94 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.33 1.29 1.09 1.01 0.95 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.51 1.35 1.06 0.13 1.01 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.51 1.47 1.27 1.18 1.02 Return on average equity 9.20 8.14 6.25 0.11 6.25 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 9.19 8.95 7.62 7.06 6.34 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.36 14.80 11.87 1.43 10.16 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.33 16.18 14.22 13.50 10.30 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 55.73 60.23 67.05 67.59 65.51 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 52.82 53.52 57.51 57.07 64.43 Dividend payout ratio 24.47 27.38 34.92 2200.00 33.85



Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Shares outstanding 92,881,329 94,636,207 95,020,881 95,019,311 63,739,467 Market value per share $ 36.13 $ 35.22 $ 36.89 $ 35.93 $ 33.93 Book value per share 41.63 41.05 40.26 39.77 42.79 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 25.00 24.65 23.77 23.10 27.07 Shareholders’ equity to assets 14.27 % 14.52 % 14.31 % 14.19 % 14.93 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 9.08 9.26 8.98 8.77 9.99 Leverage ratio(2) 9.54 9.61 9.46 9.36 11.39 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.22 11.24 11.04 11.08 12.59 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2) 11.22 11.24 11.04 11.08 13.35 Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 14.77 14.78 14.88 14.97 16.89



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Preliminary

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 14,740 $ 14,535 $ 13,416 $ 13,618 $ 10,364 Fees and commissions 4,654 5,192 4,167 6,650 3,787 Wealth management revenue 8,678 8,572 8,217 7,345 7,067 Mortgage banking income 9,435 8,924 9,017 11,263 8,147 BOLI income 3,689 3,697 4,235 3,383 2,929 Other 9,076 10,205 6,974 6,075 4,101 Total noninterest income $ 50,272 $ 51,125 $ 46,026 $ 48,334 $ 36,395 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 91,749 $ 98,082 $ 98,982 $ 99,542 $ 71,957 Data processing 5,221 5,636 5,541 5,438 4,089 Net occupancy and equipment 18,031 16,123 18,415 17,359 11,754 Other real estate owned 1,399 481 328 157 685 Professional fees 4,402 4,327 3,435 4,223 2,884 Advertising and public relations 4,599 4,314 5,254 4,490 4,297 Intangible amortization 8,220 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080 Communications 4,009 4,493 3,955 3,184 2,033 Merger and conversion related expenses — 10,567 17,494 20,479 791 Other 17,698 18,262 21,752 19,448 14,306 Total noninterest expense $ 155,328 $ 170,750 $ 183,830 $ 183,204 $ 113,876



Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Gain on sales of loans, net(1) $ 5,305 $ 5,243 $ 5,270 $ 5,316 $ 4,500 Fees, net 2,842 2,970 3,050 3,740 2,317 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,288 711 697 2,207 1,330 Total mortgage banking income $ 9,435 $ 8,924 $ 9,017 $ 11,263 $ 8,147



(1) Gain on sales of loans, net includes pipeline fair value adjustments



Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,216,980 $ 1,070,718 $ 1,083,785 $ 1,378,612 $ 1,091,339 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,006,511 1,030,073 1,051,884 1,076,817 1,101,901 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,809,647 2,560,818 2,512,650 2,471,487 1,002,056 Loans held for sale, at fair value 230,980 265,959 286,779 356,791 226,003 Loans held for investment 18,975,248 19,047,039 19,025,521 18,563,447 13,055,593 Allowance for credit losses on loans (295,862 ) (293,955 ) (297,591 ) (290,770 ) (203,931 ) Loans, net 18,679,386 18,753,084 18,727,930 18,272,677 12,851,662 Premises and equipment, net 463,723 465,141 471,213 465,100 279,011 Other real estate owned 12,954 15,191 10,578 11,750 8,654 Goodwill 1,406,667 1,405,840 1,411,711 1,419,782 988,898 Other intangibles 138,392 146,612 155,077 163,751 13,025 Bank-owned life insurance 494,874 492,541 488,920 486,613 337,502 Mortgage servicing rights 64,850 65,271 65,466 64,539 72,902 Other assets 582,310 480,178 460,172 457,056 298,428 Total assets $ 27,107,274 $ 26,751,426 $ 26,726,165 $ 26,624,975 $ 18,271,381 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 5,183,426 $ 5,043,960 $ 5,238,431 $ 5,356,153 $ 3,541,375 Interest-bearing 16,916,058 16,429,110 16,186,124 16,226,484 11,230,720 Total deposits 22,099,484 21,473,070 21,424,555 21,582,637 14,772,095 Short-term borrowings 305,863 555,774 606,063 405,349 108,015 Long-term debt 500,342 499,756 558,878 556,976 433,309 Other liabilities 334,667 337,921 310,891 301,159 230,857 Total liabilities 23,240,356 22,866,521 22,900,387 22,846,121 15,544,276 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 488,612 488,612 488,612 488,612 332,421 Treasury stock (173,835 ) (103,494 ) (90,297 ) (90,248 ) (91,646 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,388,649 2,392,997 2,389,033 2,393,566 1,486,849 Retained earnings 1,263,116 1,196,522 1,139,600 1,100,965 1,121,102 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,624 ) (89,732 ) (101,170 ) (114,041 ) (121,621 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,866,918 3,884,905 3,825,778 3,778,854 2,727,105 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 27,107,274 $ 26,751,426 $ 26,726,165 $ 26,624,975 $ 18,271,381



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 19,035,115 $ 299,125 6.37 % $ 19,041,103 $ 309,667 6.45 % $ 12,966,869 $ 199,504 6.24 % Loans held for sale 211,507 2,876 5.44 % 254,086 3,617 5.70 % 200,917 3,008 5.99 % Taxable securities 3,380,880 28,861 3.41 % 3,237,156 27,122 3.35 % 1,883,535 10,971 2.33 % Tax-exempt securities 432,789 4,542 4.20 % 433,556 4,015 3.70 % 259,800 1,443 2.22 % Total securities 3,813,669 33,403 3.50 % 3,670,712 31,137 3.39 % 2,143,335 12,414 2.32 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 823,706 7,581 3.73 % 784,455 7,480 3.78 % 824,743 8,639 4.25 % Total interest-earning assets 23,883,997 342,985 5.81 % 23,750,356 351,901 5.89 % 16,135,864 223,565 5.61 % Cash and due from banks 290,611 287,137 181,869 Intangible assets 1,548,244 1,563,189 1,002,511 Other assets 1,132,508 1,092,857 669,392 Total assets $ 26,855,360 $ 26,693,539 $ 17,989,636 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(1) $ 11,741,333 $ 72,025 2.49 % $ 11,428,429 $ 74,782 2.60 % $ 7,835,617 $ 54,710 2.83 % Savings deposits 1,289,327 876 0.28 % 1,275,274 874 0.27 % 813,451 711 0.35 % Time deposits 3,583,946 30,959 3.50 % 3,439,216 30,017 3.46 % 2,474,218 23,965 3.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 16,614,606 103,860 2.54 % 16,142,919 105,673 2.60 % 11,123,286 79,386 2.89 % Borrowed funds 973,114 10,701 4.44 % 1,242,124 13,867 4.44 % 556,734 6,747 4.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,587,720 114,561 2.64 % 17,385,043 119,540 2.73 % 11,680,020 86,133 2.99 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,088,817 5,183,691 3,408,830 Other liabilities 290,242 275,014 208,105 Shareholders’ equity 3,888,581 3,849,791 2,692,681 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 26,855,360 $ 26,693,539 $ 17,989,636 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 228,424 3.87 % $ 232,361 3.89 % $ 137,432 3.45 % Cost of funding 2.05 % 2.10 % 2.31 % Cost of total deposits 1.94 % 1.97 % 2.22 %



(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.



Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Loan Portfolio: Real estate - 1-4 family mortgage $ 4,584,118 $ 4,635,033 $ 4,642,657 $ 4,648,443 $ 3,457,192 Construction and Land Development 1,898,629 1,905,636 1,990,657 1,795,197 1,325,547 Commercial Real Estate - Non-Owner Occupied 6,135,543 6,245,480 6,120,677 5,953,135 4,262,147 Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 3,357,965 3,334,664 3,321,186 3,288,005 1,949,177 Commercial and Industrial 2,895,477 2,818,326 2,834,669 2,756,491 1,973,991 Consumer 103,516 107,900 115,675 122,176 87,539 Total loans $ 18,975,248 $ 19,047,039 $ 19,025,521 $ 18,563,447 $ 13,055,593



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 197,515 $ 175,730 $ 170,756 $ 137,999 $ 98,638 Loans 90 days or more past due 2,779 288 792 3,860 95 Total nonperforming loans 200,294 176,018 171,548 141,859 98,733 Other real estate owned 12,954 15,191 10,578 11,750 8,654 Total nonperforming assets $ 213,248 $ 191,209 $ 182,126 $ 153,609 $ 107,387 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 349,068 $ 359,235 $ 392,721 $ 333,626 $ 224,654 Special Mention loans 176,345 201,428 219,792 159,931 95,778 Criticized loans $ 525,413 $ 560,663 $ 612,513 $ 493,557 $ 320,432 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 295,862 $ 293,955 $ 297,591 $ 290,770 $ 203,931 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,317 $ 9,109 $ 4,339 $ 12,054 $ (125 ) Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.05 % 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.26 % — % Nonperforming loans / total loans 1.06 0.92 0.90 0.76 0.76 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.79 0.71 0.68 0.58 0.59 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.56 1.54 1.56 1.57 1.56 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 147.71 167.00 173.47 204.97 206.55 Criticized loans / total loans 2.77 2.94 3.22 2.66 2.45



CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SgFaqN4L. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2026 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in the United States and entering conference number 8054019 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 13, 2026.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 122-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $27.1 billion and operates 282 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired or may acquire; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) our ability to remediate the material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K; (vi) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vii) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (viii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (ix) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) losses resulting from fraudulent activity, including loan and deposit fraud and social engineering attacks targeting our customers, employees and third party vendors; (xx) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and similar tools; (xxi) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxiii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, including the rapid development of AI technologies; and (xxiv) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net revenue and net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), (ix) adjusted noninterest expense, and (x) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2026, gains on sales of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 1,018 $ 41,518 Income taxes 22,195 17,885 15,478 1,649 10,448 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 8,080 10,935 10,450 81,322 4,750 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 118,503 $ 107,768 $ 85,716 $ 83,989 $ 56,716 Merger and conversion related expenses — 10,567 17,494 20,479 791 Gain on sales of MSR (209 ) — — (1,467 ) — Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 118,294 $ 118,335 $ 103,210 $ 103,001 $ 57,507 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 1,018 $ 41,518 Amortization of intangibles 8,220 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,047 ) (2,112 ) (2,164 ) (2,212 ) (270 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 94,401 $ 85,301 $ 66,298 $ 7,690 $ 42,328 Net income (GAAP) $ 88,228 $ 78,948 $ 59,788 $ 1,018 $ 41,518 Merger and conversion related expenses — 10,567 17,494 20,479 791 Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses — — — 62,190 — Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments — — — 4,422 — Gain on sales of MSR (209 ) — — (1,467 ) — Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) 52 (2,636 ) (4,365 ) (20,765 ) (198 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 88,071 $ 86,879 $ 72,917 $ 65,877 $ 42,111 Amortization of intangibles 8,220 8,465 8,674 8,884 1,080 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,047 ) (2,112 ) (2,164 ) (2,212 ) (270 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 94,244 $ 93,232 $ 79,427 $ 72,549 $ 42,921 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 3,888,581 $ 3,849,791 $ 3,794,996 $ 3,745,051 $ 2,692,681 Average intangible assets (1,548,244 ) (1,563,189 ) (1,578,846 ) (1,589,490 ) (1,002,511 ) Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,340,337 $ 2,286,602 $ 2,216,150 $ 2,155,561 $ 1,690,170 Average assets (GAAP) $ 26,855,360 $ 26,693,539 $ 26,456,596 $ 26,182,865 $ 17,989,636 Average intangible assets (1,548,244 ) (1,563,189 ) (1,578,846 ) (1,589,490 ) (1,002,511 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 25,307,116 $ 25,130,350 $ 24,877,750 $ 24,593,375 $ 16,987,125 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 3,866,918 $ 3,884,905 $ 3,825,778 $ 3,778,854 $ 2,727,105 Intangible assets (1,545,059 ) (1,552,452 ) (1,566,788 ) (1,583,533 ) (1,001,923 ) Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,321,859 $ 2,332,453 $ 2,258,990 $ 2,195,321 $ 1,725,182 Total assets (GAAP) $ 27,107,274 $ 26,751,426 $ 26,726,165 $ 26,624,975 $ 18,271,381 Intangible assets (1,545,059 ) (1,552,452 ) (1,566,788 ) (1,583,533 ) (1,001,923 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 25,562,215 $ 25,198,974 $ 25,159,377 $ 25,041,442 $ 17,269,458 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.33 % 1.17 % 0.90 % 0.02 % 0.94 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.33 1.29 1.09 1.01 0.95 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.51 1.35 1.06 0.13 1.01 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.79 1.60 1.29 1.29 1.28 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.79 1.76 1.55 1.58 1.30 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.51 1.47 1.27 1.18 1.02 Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.20 8.14 6.25 0.11 6.25 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.19 8.95 7.62 7.06 6.34 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.36 14.80 11.87 1.43 10.16 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.33 16.18 14.22 13.50 10.30 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 94,228,343 95,172,380 95,284,603 95,136,160 64,028,025 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 0.63 $ 0.01 $ 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.93 $ 0.91 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 92,881,329 94,636,207 95,020,881 95,019,311 63,739,467 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.63 $ 41.05 $ 40.26 $ 39.77 $ 42.79 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 25.00 $ 24.65 $ 23.77 $ 23.10 $ 27.07 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 14.27 % 14.52 % 14.31 % 14.19 % 14.93 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.08 % 9.26 % 8.98 % 8.77 % 9.99 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 228,424 $ 232,361 $ 228,131 $ 222,717 $ 137,432 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 50,272 $ 51,125 $ 46,026 $ 48,334 $ 36,395 Gain on sales of MSR (209 ) — — (1,467 ) — Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 50,063 $ 51,125 $ 46,026 $ 46,867 $ 36,395 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 155,328 $ 170,750 $ 183,830 $ 183,204 $ 113,876 Amortization of intangibles (8,220 ) (8,465 ) (8,674 ) (8,884 ) (1,080 ) Merger and conversion expense — (10,567 ) (17,494 ) (20,479 ) (791 ) Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 147,108 $ 151,718 $ 157,662 $ 153,841 $ 112,005 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.73 % 60.23 % 67.05 % 67.59 % 65.51 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.82 % 53.52 % 57.51 % 57.07 % 64.43 % Adjusted Net Revenue Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 228,424 $ 232,361 $ 228,131 $ 222,717 $ 137,432 Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 50,063 51,125 46,026 46,867 36,395 Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 278,487 $ 283,486 $ 274,157 $ 269,584 $ 173,827 Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 228,424 $ 232,361 $ 228,131 $ 222,717 $ 137,432 Net interest income collected on problem loans (210 ) (2,767 ) (664 ) (2,779 ) (1,026 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (15,248 ) (13,632 ) (16,862 ) (17,834 ) (558 ) Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits — — 2,995 4,396 — Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings 336 335 837 1,072 — Adjustments to net interest income $ (15,122 ) $ (16,064 ) $ (13,694 ) $ (15,145 ) $ (1,584 ) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 213,302 $ 216,297 $ 214,437 $ 207,572 $ 135,848 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.87 % 3.89 % 3.85 % 3.85 % 3.45 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.61 % 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.58 % 3.42 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 299,125 $ 309,667 $ 311,903 $ 304,834 $ 199,504 Net interest income collected on problem loans (210 ) (2,767 ) (664 ) (2,779 ) (1,026 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (15,248 ) (13,632 ) (16,862 ) (17,834 ) (558 ) Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 283,667 $ 293,268 $ 294,377 $ 284,221 $ 197,920 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.37 % 6.45 % 6.60 % 6.63 % 6.24 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.04 % 6.11 % 6.23 % 6.18 % 6.19 %



(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.





Contacts: For Media: For Financials: John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281



