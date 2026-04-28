INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Globant SA of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – GLOB

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Globant SA (“Globant” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GLOB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Globant and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Globant securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 20, 2025, Globant reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Among other items, Globant reported a 1.3% decrease in Latin American revenue and, as a result, offered more muted first quarter 2025 guidance. During Globant’s earnings call that same day, CEO Martín Migoya revealed that the “situation” in Latin America during 2024 was “a little bit rocky . . . because of the political turmoil and different things that happened in Brazil and in Colombia, mainly.”

On this news, Globant’s stock price fell $58.45 per share, or 27.81%, to close at $151.72 per share on February 21, 2025.

Then, on May 15, 2025, Globant reported disappointing Q1 2025 results. The Company announced lower than expected growth in Latin America and described “a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical context” affecting the “spending patterns among some of [Globant’s] largest customers,” particularly in Latin America. CEO Migoya disclosed “a slower pace of pipeline conversion in the U.S.” and noted that “growth in some countries in Latin America [was] lower than expected.” Globant also disclosed that its Latin American revenue declined 9% year-over-year, “with notable contractions in Mexico and Brazil.” As the Company put it, “Mexico [is] suffering. Brazil is suffering.”

On this news, Globant’s stock price fell $31.37 per share, or 23.61%, to close at $101.47 per share on May 16, 2025.

Finally, on August 14, 2025, Globant reported mixed Q2 2025 results, including that the Company had reduced its headcount by 2% in Q2 and taken a $47.6 million restructuring charge.

On this news, Globant’s stock price fell $11.66 per share, or 14.93%, to close at $66.46 per share on August 15, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.