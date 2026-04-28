INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – IBRX

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether ImmunityBio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 26, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 24, 2026, a warning letter to ImmunityBio from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), dated March 13, 2026, became public. In the letter, the FDA asserted that, despite previous warnings from the FDA about the accuracy of the Company’s promotions, “ImmunityBio continues to promote Anktiva”—the Company’s bladder-cancer drug—“in a similar misleading manner”, including in television advertisements and on a January episode of Sean Spicer’s podcast.

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 21.12%, to close at $7.41 per share on March 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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