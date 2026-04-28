INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - WASH

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (“Washington Trust” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WASH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Washington Trust and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 20, 2026, Washington Trust reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The Company reported earnings per share and revenue that fell short of consensus estimates, driven by a sharp rise in non-accrual commercial loans.

On this news, Washington Trust’s stock price fell $6.10 per share, or 16.9%, to close at $30.00 per share on April 21, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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