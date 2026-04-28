INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in United Homes Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – UHG

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against United Homes Group, Inc. (“United Homes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether United Homes and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 9, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired United Homes securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 19, 2025, United Homes announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) had “appointed a special committee comprised solely of independent directors and initiated a review of strategic alternatives in order to explore ways to maximize shareholder value” including “a sale of the Company, a sale of assets, and a refinancing of existing indebtedness, among others.”

Then, on October 20, 2025, United Homes announced that its Special Committee “unanimously” concluded that “continuing to execute on the Company’s strategic plan as an independent, public company is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders at this time,” and that the entire Board of Directors, except for United Homes Founder Michael Nieri, had resigned after Nieri did not agree to “fully empower” management to execute strategic plan, to resign as Executive Chairman, and to “forego any remaining cash compensation to which he would be entitled under his existing employment agreement”.

On this news, United Homes’ stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 52.46%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025.

Then, on November 6, 2025, United Homes announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, disclosing discussions with various stakeholders concerning “the pressing need to identify replacement directors” and announcing quarterly revenue of $90.8 million, a decrease of 23% year over year.

On this news, United Homes’ stock price fell $0.11 per share, or 7.6%, to close at $1.34 per share on November 6, 2025.

Then, on February 23, 2026, United Homes announced it agreed to be acquired by Stanley Martin Homes in an all-cash transaction of approximately $221 million, or $1.18 per share, which represented an over 50% discount on the last closing price preceding the announcement.

On this news, United Homes’ stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 51.68%, to close at $1.15 per share on February 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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