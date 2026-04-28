Leading CDMO Selects Kneat to Power Digital Validation Transformation

LIMERICK, Ireland, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF), the global leader in digital validation and quality process automation, today announced that it has signed a Master Subscription Agreement with one of Europe’s largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (“CDMO”) to digitize their equipment validation processes.

The company manufactures thousands of different products for the life sciences industry, including the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. It operates more than two dozen production sites, the majority of which are dedicated to the development, production, packaging and distribution of therapies.

“This latest win adds to Kneat’s growing list of top CDMOs and further establishes Kneat as the global standard for digital validation. The company is trusted across life sciences for its flexible and scalable manufacturing capabilities, and we are keen to contribute to their manufacturing excellence,” said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat.

This new customer's selection of Kneat was part of a corporate initiative to accelerate the digitization of validation processes across its many sites, driven by increasing workload, the need for greater operational efficiency, and a push to increase scalability. Data integrity and compliance were also key priorities, with a focus on strengthening traceability, standardization and audit readiness.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Optional AI capabilities within Kneat Gx accelerate the validation lifecycle, from content generation to review and analysis, while maintaining full GxP compliance, governance, and data integrity. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

For further information:

Katie Keita, Investor Relations Lead, +1 902-706-9074, katie.keita@kneat.com