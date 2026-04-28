INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in LKQ Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – LKQ

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LKQ Corporation (“LKQ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LKQ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether LKQ and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 22, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired LKQ securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In February 2023, LKQ announced plans to acquire its competitor, Uni-Select Incorporated (“Uni-Select”), including Uni-Select’s United States operating subsidiary, FinishMaster.

On April 23, 2024, LKQ lowered its financial guidance, citing slow demand in its North American segment, where FinishMaster was being integrated. LKQ also announced that CEO Dominick Zarcone, who oversaw the Uni-Select acquisition, was leaving the Company.

On this news, LKQ’s stock price fell $7.28 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $41.65 per share on April 23, 2024.

Then, on July 25, 2024, LKQ reported disappointing earnings for its second fiscal quarter of 2024. LKQ revealed that it had missed revenue estimates for the quarter and further lowered its financial guidance for the rest of the fiscal year, again blaming slowing demand on its North American segment.

On these disclosures, LKQ’s stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 12.4%, to close at $38.95 per share on July 25, 2024.

On October 24, 2024, LKQ revealed that the FinishMaster business was, in fact, losing business, including major customers, to LKQ’s competitors. LKQ revealed that these losses began “pre-acquisition or pre-closing and leading into post-acquisition.” Then, on April 24, 2025, LKQ revealed that its North American market segment, where FinishMaster was now fully integrated, had continued to lose market share due to competitors consistently undercutting LKQ on price, causing LKQ to miss revenue and margin targets.

Following these disclosures, LKQ’s stock price fell $4.87 perf share, or 11.6%, to close at $37.26 per share on April 24, 2025.

Finally, on July 24, 2025, LKQ disclosed that its worsening market share losses had caused the Company to miss margin targets again.

On this news, LKQ’s stock price fell $6.88 per share, or 17.8%, to close at $31.73 per share on July 24, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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