Uber drivers in Victoria ratify first-of-its-kind union contract

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber drivers have ratified their first-ever union contract in Victoria today, the first of its kind for app-based drivers. Over 1000 drivers, new members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 1518, are covered under this agreement, which will ensure regulation, representation and protection for them as app-based workers.

Victoria Uber drivers made history when they joined UFCW 1518 in July of 2025, as Victoria became the first Canadian city where app-based workers have successfully unionized to demand better protections and rights. Now, with a ratified contract, the unionized Uber drivers have secured core workplace protections, such as improved health and safety measures, fair dispute processes, and improved pay and wellness benefits.

As union members, Uber drivers in Victoria will have access to face-to-face representation who can advocate for fair treatment with a legally enforceable collective bargaining agreement behind them.

The contract includes benefits such as signing and quarterly bonuses, annual fee increases, a wellness fund for sick time or extended benefits, improved health and safety, and more. The dispute resolution process has been formalized with mandated time limits, and the drivers will have the ability to dispute issues related to pay, suspension, ratings and deactivations.

“This agreement is irrefutable proof that when workers unite to work together in solidarity with a common goal, great results can be achieved,” says Gilberto Talero Almanza, Uber driver and bargaining committee member. “This contract enables all Uber drivers in Victoria to continue to contribute to society while ensuring they have respect and dignity at work.”

“Over the past year and a half, Uber drivers here have united to build something great with UFCW behind us,” says Amninder Singh, Uber driver and bargaining committee member. “With this contract, we have achieved fairness, fair pay, strong support and real tangible gains. We now have protections for drivers when they have issues and that ultimately will lead to better conditions for everyone.”

“This worker-led, historic first collective agreement demonstrates how collective organizing can help the changing workforce meet the current moment and stand up for fairness and accountability,” says Patrick Johnson, President of UFCW Local 1518. “The monetary gains, the health and wellness wins, and the protections that come with the contract ratified today will strengthen the rideshare industry for years to come. Today, Uber drivers are redefining what being part of a union means. UFCW 1518 is proud to stand behind them and to be the union of platform workers in B.C.”

"Today, Victoria Uber drivers have voted to have their voices heard and their rights protected, and we are proud to be the union representing them," says Barry Sawyer, National President, UFCW Canada. "App-based workers deserve protections like other workers: this agreement establishes a strong precedent for this work in British Columbia where the provincial government recognizes the importance of labour protections in this sector. We hope that other governments in Canada and around the world also act to protect app-based workers."

UFCW Canada has played a key role in working with the Government of British Columbia to develop laws and regulations that support platform workers — including providing input on the introduction of basic standards and workers' compensation protections that were previously unavailable to this sector in Canada.

Since signing a national agreement with Uber in 2022, UFCW Canada has been providing drivers with support and advocacy when encountering disputes on the app. UFCW Canada has filed over thousands of cases on behalf of drivers, resulting in restored account access or positive resolutions to their disputes.

About

UFCW Canada is the country’s leading private sector union, representing more than 250,000 union members across Canada working in food retail and processing, transportation, health care, logistics, warehousing, agriculture, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors.

UFCW is the country’s most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. UFCW Canada members are your neighbours who work at your local grocery stores, hotels, car rental agencies, nursing homes, restaurants, food processing plants, and thousands of other locations across the country.

Contact Information

Pablo Godoy

Special Assistant to the National President

UFCW Canada

416-474-3416

pablo.godoy@ufcw.ca