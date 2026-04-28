INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of J. Jill, Inc.- JILL

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of J. Jill, Inc. (“J. Jill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JILL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether J. Jill and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 31, 2026, J. Jill reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and held an earnings call. During these disclosures, management said that “we had an early assortment that did not resonate as hoped,” that the Company “came up against earlier and deeper competitive holiday promotions,” and that it had “watched our direct customer continue to migrate toward the promotional end of the spectrum, seeking value and discounts rather than engaging at full price.”

On this news, J. Jill’s stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 23.4%, to close at $11.46 per share on March 31, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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