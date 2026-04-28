INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sportradar Group AG - SRAD

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sportradar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters, an investigative research firm, published a report entitled “Sportradar AG: Putting the BET into Aiding and Abetting. The Leader of Sports Integrity Powers the World’s Illegal Online Sports Books.” The report alleged, among other things, that Sportradar’s business model “depends on illegal operators to survive.” Muddy Waters stated that Sportradar “has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world’s black and grey markets — not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy.” The report estimated that illegal operators contributed to about 20–40% of the company’s total revenues. That same days, Callisto Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled “Sportradar Group AG: the ‘integrity’ giant threatening its own existence with ties to illegal gambling, sanctioned parties and criminals.” Citing an examination of hundreds of gambling platforms, the report alleged that one-third of platforms Sportradar claims to serve were using Sportradar’s products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets. Callisto Research further alleged that exposure to unlicensed operators could be as high as 30-40% of Sportradar’s revenue and that three U.S. gambling regulators have already commenced reviews into the company.

On this news, Sportradar’s stock price fell $3.80 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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