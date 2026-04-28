Careershifters Releases UK’s Largest Report on Career Changers, Revealing Workplace Health and Wellbeing as Primary Driver of Career Moves

London, LONDON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Careershifters, the UK's leading career change support organisation, announced today the release of its State of Career Change Report 2026, the largest study of active career changers in the UK.

The survey of more than 11,500 professionals reveals that most aren’t chasing ambition or higher pay – they want to move away from work that’s eroding their health, wellbeing and quality of life.





Key Findings

Career dissatisfaction is taking a serious toll on people’s lives. 73% of career changers report that their work negatively affects their overall life satisfaction. Of those, 91% say it harms their mental health. Only 3% always feel fulfilled at work; 48% never or rarely feel fulfilled by it.

Unsupportive or unhealthy work environments are the most important motivations for change – not pay. The top three motivations are unsupportive or unhealthy work environments (43%), poor work-life balance or wellbeing (41%), and values or purpose misalignment (40%). Pay ranks significantly lower at 30%.

The biggest barrier for career changers isn’t fear or money – it’s clarity. 49% say the hardest part is figuring out what else they could do. Only 12% cite financial constraints as their top obstacle. Nearly 60% want to leave their current industry entirely.

Most have been considering a change for at least a year. 3 in 4 (74%) have been thinking about changing for a year or more; 1 in 4 have (26%) been considering it for 3+ years.

Almost half are navigating a life-defining decision completely alone. 47% of career changers have drawn on no external support whatsoever. Of those who have sought help, the most common source is friends and family (38%), not professional guidance.

AI uncertainty is widespread. 75% feel neutral about AI’s impact on their career. Among those who feel negatively, 52% can’t articulate what that impact might be. The creative industries are the exception: 35% of creative workers report negative effects, and are most able to explain why.





Comment

Richard Alderson, founder of Careershifters, said:

“This report shows that, for most people, career change in 2026 is not about chasing a dream. Instead, it's a rational response to work that feels genuinely unsustainable, environments that damage mental health and, often, years of feeling stuck without support.

“That’s why we want employers to improve workplaces and policymakers to make more support available to people making mid-career shifts.

“And if you’re looking to make a change: don’t do it alone, avoid getting stuck in analysis paralysis, get clarity through low-risk real-world experiments, and start before you feel ready!"





Recommendations

For individuals: The most important thing career changers can do is start, even before they feel ready. Clarity comes from small, low-risk experiments, rather than analysis alone. Structured support is more effective than relying on friends and family alone, and it’s important to not let financial worries become the main reason to delay exploring options.

For employers: Employers who want to attract and retain good people should focus on prioritising psychological safety and sustainable workloads, investing in internal mobility, normalising career development conversations, measuring overall career health, not just engagement, and designing for the flexible, non-linear careers that are now the norm.

For policymakers: The data in the report points to four priorities: strengthening support for mid-career transitions, creating financial safety nets that reduce the risk of change, embedding wellbeing as a measurable outcome in workforce strategy, and investing in the development of agency – the single highest-leverage skill for navigating career change – in young people and adults alike.





Notes

About the research: The State of Career Change Report 2026 is based on responses from 11,567 UK-based individuals who completed the Careershifters Career Change Test on the Careershifters website between 22nd October 2025 and 19th January 2026. Respondents are people actively considering or pursuing a career change; the sample is self-selecting and does not represent the general UK workforce. The report’s value lies in providing the largest dataset of active career changers in the UK – a population not captured by standard workforce surveys.

About Careershifters: Careershifters is the UK’s leading career change support organisation, founded in 2006. It’s worked directly with more than 18,000 career changers across 70+ countries, reached 9m people through its website, and built a community of 180,000+. Certified B Corp since 2017.

Interviews/info: Richard Alderson, founder, and Natasha Stanley, head coach, are available for interview. Charts, data tables, infographics and hi-res imagery available on request.

Full report: www.careershifters.org/state-of-career-change-report

Press Inquiries

media [at] careershifters.org