INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.- ORIC

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Oric” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORIC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Oric and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 31, 2026, Oric issued a press release “announced a rinzimetostat (ORIC-944) program update” indicating that its prostate cancer treatment is roughly as effective as a competitor in the same class – falling short of expectations that the drug would be the best in its class of PRC2 blockers.

On this news, Oric’s stock price fell $5.20 per share, or 41%, to close at $7.48 per share on April 1, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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