INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in SES AI Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – SES

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SES AI Corporation (“SES AI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SES). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether SES AI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 26, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired SES AI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 9, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled “SES’s Dying Biz Pivoting into Another AI Pipedream? Phantom Deals and a Related Entity Whose Registered Agent Was Allegedly Part of a $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme.” Among other issues, the Wolfpack report accused SES AI of using “phantom deals” to mask lost customers and a “Chat GPT wrapper” for AI initiatives. The report also alleged concerns regarding a purportedly questionable acquisition of UZ Energy and lack of progress on a joint venture with Hisun New Energy Materials. Then, on March 4, 2026, SES AI reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, SES AI disclosed that logistics constraints delayed shipments at the end of the year, pushing approximately $1.5 million of expected revenue into the first quarter of 2026.

On this news, SES AI’s stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 36.84%, to close at $1.08 per share on March 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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