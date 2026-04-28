ASAP Dental Care Sets New Benchmark in Clinical Excellence with Over 229,000 Successful Procedures Performed

Jacksonville, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAP Dental Care, a cornerstone of the Jacksonville healthcare community and the Official Dental Partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, today released cumulative clinical data marking a historic milestone in patient care and restorative success.

One Smile At A Time

In an industry where experience and repetition directly correlate with patient outcomes, ASAP Dental Care has distinguished itself through sheer volume and specialized mastery. The practice announced that its multidisciplinary team has surpassed 167 years of combined clinical experience, facilitating over 11,750 dental implant procedures and more than 138,000 extractions to date.

Verified Clinical Performance Metrics:

Dental Implants: 11,752+ successfully placed

Tooth Extractions: 138,004+ procedures performed

Crowns & Bridges: 45,800+ restorations completed

Dentures: 19,179+ custom-crafted units

Root Canal Treatments: 14,987+ teeth saved

Experience: 167 years of combined clinical expertise

“These figures represent more than just high-volume dentistry; they reflect a standard of care built on the expertise of second- and third-generation dentists,” said a spokesperson for ASAP Dental Care. “By combining these clinical milestones with our on-site dental lab and seven-day-a-week availability, we ensure that Jacksonville residents receive world-class restorative care with unprecedented speed and reliability.”

ASAP Dental Care’s unique operational model includes being one of the few practices in the region open on both Saturdays and Sundays for emergency care. This accessibility, paired with their proprietary “Same-Day Smiles®” protocol, allows the practice to handle complex cases—ranging from single implants to full-mouth restorative reconstructions—entirely under one roof.

About ASAP Dental Care: ASAP Dental Care is a family-owned, multi-location dental group based in Jacksonville, Florida. As the Official Dentist of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the practice is recognized for its commitment to high-tech restorative solutions, including sedation dentistry and on-site lab services. ASAP Dental Care remains a leader in North Florida by offering 7-day-a-week emergency access and maintaining a team with over 167 years of combined dental expertise.

Media Contact:

ASAP Dental Care Press Office

Website: https://www.asapdentalcare.com

Locations: Atlantic Blvd, San Jose Blvd, 103rd St, Bonneval Rd, Dunn Ave.

Advanced Dental Lab

About ASAP Dental Care

At ASAP Dental Care, you’ll meet a highly experienced team of dental professionals who strive to perform at a consistently high level every time you visit us. We’re a family-owned business with second and third-generation dentists. We have nine convenient locations in North Florida, including our primary practice, which offers dental care seven days a week. If you have an issue that needs prompt attention, we provide complete, comfortable, and compassionate dental care under one roof without the need to wait days or weeks for an appointment. Our highly skilled dentists, oral surgeons, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and administrative staff work collaboratively to provide a great patient experience! All our dental professionals have advanced skills and a passion for providing each patient with the best possible customized solutions. We truly feel grateful to be able to help patients improve their smiles and lives every day, and love giving back to the community through a variety of charitable endeavors.

Press Inquiries

Dave Fogel

Dave [at] netviperinteractive.com

https://www.asapdentalcare.com/