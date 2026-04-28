INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. - JKS

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JKS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether JinkoSolar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 16, 2026, JinkoSolar reported fourth quarter 2025 financial results, including a non-cash impairment charge exceeding $200 million that drove a $214.5 million GAAP loss. These results were at odds with various positive statements by JinkoSolar’s officers during the Company’s earnings call on November 17, 2025, discussing the Company’s third quarter financial results.

On this news, JinkoSolar’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.88 per ADR, or 11.89%, to close at $21.34 per ADR on April 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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