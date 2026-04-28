RoofElite Expands Tampa Operations With New 6,000 sq Ft Facility, Strengthening In House Capabilities and Capacity



Expansion focuses on building in house crews, strengthening infrastructure, and increasing capacity without compromising quality

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoofElite , a Florida-based roofing company known for its focus on craftsmanship and accountability, has announced the expansion of its operations with a new 6,000-square-foot facility in Tampa. The move is designed to support increased demand for reliable roofing services while strengthening the company’s in-house capabilities and operational infrastructure.

Since its founding in 2023, RoofElite has grown from a two-person operation into a team of 21 employees, completing more than 650 projects while expanding its service capacity across the greater Tampa Bay and Central Florida regions. The company’s growth reflects both increasing demand and a disciplined approach to scaling, with a focus on building internal capabilities rather than relying on outsourced labor.

The expansion reflects broader shifts in the roofing and construction industry, where homeowners are placing greater emphasis on durability, material quality, and professional service. As demand continues to rise across Florida, particularly following severe weather events, companies are being challenged to deliver consistent results at scale without compromising workmanship. Unlike many companies that rely heavily on subcontractors, RoofElite has focused on building in-house crews and internal operational systems that give the company greater control over quality, accountability, and execution.

RoofElite’s new facility includes a 6,000-square-foot warehouse along with a dedicated yard for trucks, trailers, materials, and equipment, enabling the company to centralize operations and support its growing team of in-house crews. The investment marks a shift from the company’s early days of renting equipment to building a fully integrated operational infrastructure that supports production, logistics, and storm response.

“As demand increases, the biggest challenge in this industry is maintaining quality while scaling,” said Mitch Bunkowske , Co-Founder and CEO of RoofElite. “This expansion is about increasing our capacity without sacrificing our standards. We are investing in our people, our systems, and our infrastructure so we can continue to deliver consistent results for every homeowner we serve.”

The roofing sector has seen increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly in storm-prone states like Florida, where inconsistent installation practices and reliance on subcontractors have led to variability in outcomes. RoofElite’s approach centers on building internal teams, standardizing processes, and using high-quality materials to ensure roofs are designed for long-term performance. By prioritizing in-house crews, the company maintains greater control over quality, accountability, and project execution.

In addition to expanding its operational footprint, RoofElite continues to focus on storm response and homeowner support. The company provides emergency roofing services, damage assessments, and repair solutions following major weather events, helping homeowners stabilize and protect their properties during critical periods.

“Homeowners are more informed than ever and expect a higher level of professionalism,” said Trey Gifford , Co-Founder and COO of RoofElite. “By building our own teams and investing in infrastructure, we are able to control the quality of our work and deliver results that hold up over time.”

With the new facility in place, RoofElite is positioned to handle increased project volume while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship and accountability. The company plans to continue refining its operational systems and team development to support long-term growth in a competitive and evolving market.

As the roofing industry continues to shift toward higher standards and greater transparency, RoofElite’s expansion reflects a belief that real growth should be built on quality, accountability, and operational discipline, not volume alone.

About RoofElite:

RoofElite is a Florida-based roofing company headquartered in Tampa that provides residential and commercial roofing solutions designed to withstand Florida’s demanding weather conditions. The company specializes in roof installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance, working with a range of roofing systems, including shingle, metal, tile, and flat roofs. RoofElite also offers storm damage restoration and emergency roofing services to help homeowners quickly secure and protect their properties. Guided by a commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company follows a detailed inspection and installation process to ensure every roof is built for durability, performance, and long-term protection.

Media Contact:

Pamela Ames

info@roof-elite.com

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