INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PicS N.V. - PICS

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PicS N.V. (“PicPay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PICS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PicPay and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On or around January 29, 2026, PicPay conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22.86 million Class A common shares priced at $19.00 per share. Then, on March 18, 2026, PicPay released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and revealed that, as part of the Company’s “annual review of expected credit loss parameters,” it had made several “enhancements” to its Expected Credit Loss (“ECL”) calculations, and “implemented a stricter policy to accelerate the classification of renegotiated non-performing exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3.” Consequently, “R$590 million of Stage 2 portfolio balances were reclassified to Stage 3, resulting in an ECL increase of R$88 [$17.56 million USD].” Stage 3 is the Company's highest risk category for its credit portfolio.

On this news, PicPay’s stock price fell $3.56 per share, or 22.5%, to close at $12.27 per share on March 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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