EOSE: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates Eos Energy (EOSE) Investors as May 5 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaches

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a leading global shareholder rights law firm, today issued an updated notice to investors in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) regarding the pending securities class action lawsuit. Investors who purchased EOSE and suffered losses between November 5, 2025, and February 26, 2026, have until May 5, 2026, to move the court for appointment as Lead Plaintiff.

SUBMIT YOUR LOSSES TO HAGENS BERMAN

The EOSE Class Action: The Allegedly False Automated Production Narrative

The litigation against Eos Energy centers on allegations that the company misrepresented its ability to scale production of its zinc-based battery systems at its Turtle Creek facility. Throughout late 2025, management repeatedly touted a transition to a fully automated manufacturing line and affirmed revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million.

However, on February 26, 2026, Eos revealed that its fiscal year 2025 revenue was only $114.2 million—missing its own guidance by over 25%. The company finally admitted to systemic operational failures that were previously concealed from the market:

Excessive Equipment Downtime: Battery line downtime ran in the mid-30% range , more than triple the industry benchmark of 10%.

Battery line downtime ran in the , more than triple the industry benchmark of 10%. Automation Yield Failures: Automated bipolar production failed to hit quality targets, leading to costly rework cycles and lost output.

Automated bipolar production failed to hit quality targets, leading to costly rework cycles and lost output. Management Transparency: Analysts have since questioned how management could confidently reiterate targets as late as November 2025 while these manufacturing problems were already known internally.





Stock Impact and Investor Action

Following these disclosures, Eos Energy’s stock price plummeted 39.4% in a single day, falling from $11.13 to $6.74, erasing over $1.4 billion in market capitalization.

“We are specifically investigating exactly when Eos management became aware that the automated line was failing to meet its design intent,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the claims alleged in the pending suit.

If you purchased EOSE securities during the class period and have substantial losses, you are urged to contact the firm now to discuss your rights before the May 5, 2026 deadline.

DEEP DIVE ANALYIS: Visit Hagens Berman’s dedicated EOSE case page: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/eos-energy, or view our latest video summary of the allegations: https://youtu.be/FBBIlvb_BS0

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eos should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EOSE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.