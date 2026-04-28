ODD CLASS ACTION ALERT: ODDITY Tech (ODD) Investors with Significant Losses Urged to Contact Hagens Berman Before May 11 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a global shareholder rights law firm, updates investors in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) regarding the pending securities class action lawsuit following a massive 49% stock collapse. The firm reminds investors that the deadline to move for Lead Plaintiff is May 11, 2026.

SUBMIT YOUR LOSSES TO HAGENS BERMAN NOW

The ODD Securities Class Action: When Did ODDITY Know About the Dislocation?

The lawsuit against ODDITY, a consumer tech company that uses AI to sell beauty products, alleges the company misrepresented the stability of its digital operating model. While ODDITY repeatedly assured investors that its AI platform would sustain high growth and attractive margins, it allegedly failed to disclose a critical disruption.

On February 25, 2026, ODDITY admitted it had experienced a dislocation in its primary advertising account due to algorithm changes by its largest partner. This change diverted ODDITY’s ads to lower-quality auctions at abnormally high costs, causing:

Spiking Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC): Advertising efficiency plummeted, directly impacting margins.

Advertising efficiency plummeted, directly impacting margins. Severe Revenue Contraction: The company projected a staggering 30% year-over-year revenue decline for Q1 2026.

The company projected a staggering for Q1 2026. Delayed Disclosure: During an earnings call, management admitted they "observed that something was different in the second half of 2025," yet they continued to issue optimistic growth guidance as late as November 2025.





Wall Street Reaction and Market Impact

The disclosure triggered a massive selloff. ODDITY’s shares fell $14.28 per share, or nearly 50%, to close at $14.74 on February 25, 2026, wiping out more than $600 million in market capitalization. In the wake of this news, major Wall Street firms, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, cut their ratings on the stock.

“We are investigating whether ODDITY knowingly issued false statements during the second half of 2025 while privately watching its primary growth engine fail,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

Investors who purchased ODDITY securities between February 26, 2025, and February 24, 2026, and suffered losses, have until May 11, 2026, to seek a lead role in the litigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ODDITY should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ODD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.