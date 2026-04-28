INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alstom S.A. - ALSMY; AOMFF

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alstom S.A. (“Alstom” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: ALSMY; AOMFF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alstom and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 16, 2026, Alstom S.A. announced preliminary unaudited results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Among other things, the Company disclosed that it manufactured 4,284 cars during the fiscal year and that adjusted EBIT margin stood at around 6%. The Company further disclosed that “some large rolling-stock projects have progressed more slowly than anticipated,” weighing on near-term margins and cash. In addition, Alstom disclosed free cash flow of approximately €330 million, withdrew its three-year cumulative €1.5 billion free cash flow guidance, and said that its prior medium-term ambition of adjusted EBIT margin of 8-10% would no longer be met by the end of its next fiscal year.

Following these disclosures, Alstom’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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