Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of SES AI Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SES AI Corporation, (“SES” or the "Company") (NYSE: SES) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). SES investors have until June 26, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ses-ai-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations;

(2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe;

(3) Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues;

(4) the foregoing called into question SES AI’s growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and

(5) as a result, defendants’ statements about SES AI’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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