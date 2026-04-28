Hamilton Lane Incorporated Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE). The investigation focuses on Hamilton Lane’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Hamilton Lane securities?

If you purchased Hamilton Lane securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 27, 2026, a report by Hunterbrook Media raised concerns regarding Hamilton Lane’s reported financial performance and underlying business metrics. Among other things, the report questioned the Company’s presentation of fee-related earnings (“FRE”), including the inclusion of performance-related revenues tied to unrealized gains and the exclusion of certain expenses, as well as the extent to which reported earnings growth reflected underlying economic performance.

The report also highlighted issues relating to fund flows and liquidity, including reported outflows in certain investment vehicles and the Company’s reliance on continued inflows and stable redemption activity. In addition, the report discussed valuation practices and the role of unrealized gains and transaction pricing in driving reported performance.

Following this disclosure, the price of Hamilton Lane’s stock declined approximately 6%, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Hamilton Lane complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Hamilton Lane stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com