Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ). The investigation focuses on Domino’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Domino’s securities?

If you purchased Domino’s securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 27, 2026, Domino’s reported its first-quarter financial results, missing expectations. The Company disclosed U.S. same-store sales growth of 0.9%, an international same-store sales decline of 0.4%, and diluted earnings per share of $4.13, down from $4.33 in the prior-year period. The Company also reported global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, of 3.4%.

Following this disclosure, Domino’s stock price declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Domino’s complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Domino’s stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com