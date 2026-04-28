INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Veritone, Inc. - VERI

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Veritone and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 14, 2026, Veritone disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “that the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon”, citing five categories of errors with a “collective impact . . . of reducing the company’s quarterly revenue $2.48 million (8.53%) to $26.63 million.”

On this news, Veritone’s stock price fell $0.19 per share, or 8.33%, to close at $2.09 per share on April 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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