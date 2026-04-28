Levoit Lands on Harvey Norman, Making Cleaner Air More Accessible for Australians





SYDNEY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit, a global air purification brand under VeSync, is now available on Harvey Norman Online Store , expanding access to air purifiers for Australian households as working from home continues to reshape daily life.

With hybrid and remote work routines becoming more common, households are spending more time in shared indoor environments, making everyday factors such as dust, allergens, cooking odours and seasonal smoke more noticeable.

As a result, indoor air quality is increasingly becoming a practical consideration in everyday home living.

Access as a Key Driver of Adoption

Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific at VeSync, said the key shift is not only awareness, but how easily consumers can act on it.

“People are spending more time in the same indoor spaces throughout the day, so air quality has become something they actively notice,” Mei said.

“This is where access becomes important—making sure solutions are available through familiar retailers like Harvey Norman.”





Levoit Core Series Designed For Everyday Living

Levoit is known for its focus on advanced air purification technology, combining performance-driven HEPA filtration with award-winning design, including recognition from the Red Dot Design Award and the German Innovation Award.

Through bringing its Core series to Harvey Norman Online, the brand aims to help households create healthier and more comfortable indoor environments, with models designed for a range of room sizes and living needs.

The Core series supports everything from compact bedrooms with the Core Mini to larger living areas with models such as the Core 600S.





Beyond Harvey Norman , Levoit is also available through major online channels including Amazon and its official website , as well as a growing network of retail partners in Australia such as JB Hi-Fi .

Mei said simplifying access remains central to the brand’s approach.

“Most people don’t act on indoor air quality if the process feels complicated,” he said. “We want to make it simple enough that it becomes part of everyday home setup.”

Air purifiers are increasingly becoming part of standard home considerations rather than specialist purchases, with Levoit playing a growing role in that transition.

To mark its launch on Harvey Norman, the brand is offering up to 25% off from April 30 to May 13.



Media Contact

Contact Person：Levoit Marketing Team

Email:pr.au@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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