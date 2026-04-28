New Report from the MPA’s Content Security Initiative Links Control Failures to Content Security Incidents Across the Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the global content security initiative powered by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), today released the TPN STAR Report, the first industry study to analyze large-scale security assessment data and track how cyber risks are evolving across the global content supply chain.

The TPN STAR Report data shows that while most organizations have foundational policies in place, inconsistent day-to-day execution of technical controls is creating systemic and exploitable risk. By analyzing validated TPN security assessments alongside incident-driven Security Alerts, the report shows a clear pattern of control failures that closely match real-world attacks.

“Content security today is inseparable from overall cybersecurity,” said Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the MPA. “Protecting intellectual property at scale requires the same rigor, operational discipline, and vigilance demanded in other critical, high-risk sectors.”

According to the report, in the first quarter of 2026, TPN issued more Security Alerts than in all of 2025, reflecting a sharp increase in credential-based attacks, misconfigurations, and exploitation of un-remediated vulnerabilities. While TPN provides the platform and standards for assessing security, fixing any issues is the responsibility of the organizations being assessed.

Recent security alerts consistently pointed to the same underlying technical weaknesses, including:

Compromised credentials

Inconsistent multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Insecure system and cloud configurations

Delays in patching and vulnerability remediation





TPN STAR Report data reinforces this pattern with vulnerability management, cryptography, endpoint hardening, and access management emerging as the weakest-performing controls areas showing:

The highest rates of non-compliance

Frequent remediation refusals or deferrals

The slowest remediation timelines





“The TPN STAR Report highlights a persistent disconnect between perceived security and actual operational performance,” said Terri Davies, President of TPN. “Organizations routinely overestimate that their controls are effective, especially those that require continuous attention, technical rigor, and operational ownership. Recent technological advances only heighten the urgency to address these gaps before they are exploited.”

Capabilities such as Zero Trust architectures, conditional access, continuous authentication, and automated compliance monitoring are not yet widely used across the entertainment ecosystem. In highly distributed production environments spanning cloud platforms, remote workforces, and a complex ecosystem of third-party vendors, these gaps can greatly increase the impact of a single compromised credential.

In response to these findings, the report underscores the need for urgent industry action to ensure continuous monitoring of systems and access, faster remediation of known vulnerabilities, stronger ownership of operational controls, and consistent enforcement of identity and access protections, particularly across third-party environments.

The TPN Star Report establishes a critical baseline for measuring control performance and tracking industry progress toward more resilient, operationally effective content security.

About The Trusted Partner Network

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is the leading global, industry-wide film and television content security initiative. Designed to assist companies in preventing leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and television shows prior to their intended release, TPN seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within the industry. TPN provides industry vendors with a voluntary, cost-effective way to ensure that the security of their facilities, staff, and workflows meet the MPA’s best practices and it accredits experienced auditors to conduct assessments globally. Through TPN, the film and television industry elevates the security standards and responsiveness of the vendor community, while greatly expanding the number of facilities that are assessed annually. The Trusted Partner Network is owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association. Learn more at www.TTPN.org.

About The Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) serves as the leading voice and advocate of the motion picture, home video, and television industries. It works in every corner of the globe to advance the creative industry, protect its members’ content across all screens, defend the creative and artistic freedoms of storytellers, and support innovative distribution models that bring an expansion of viewing choices to audiences around the world. Its member studios are: Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO.

Media Contact:

Pamela Corante

pamela_corante@motionpictures.org